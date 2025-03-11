India’s Employment Outlook Rises to 43 per cent in Q2 2025

Hiring intentions continue to increase heading into the second quarter of 2025, with employers reporting a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 43 per cent, according to the latest ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) Employment Outlook Survey. This represents an increase of 3 points compared to the previous quarter and 7 points since Q2 2024.

The survey, which collected data from over 3,000 employers across different regions of India, indicates a rising confidence in the region's labor market as businesses seek to expand and invest in technology and talent to stay competitive.

“This year, the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey reflects a resilient and growing job market in India. Hiring sentiment has strengthened compared to the previous quarter, showcasing the confidence of Indian businesses in navigating an evolving economic landscape,” said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East.

Technology, industrial, and financial sectors continue to lead the hiring momentum, with larger organizations driving workforce expansion - this growth is fueled by business expansion, digital transformation, and a strong commitment to upskilling.”

Gulati further added, “India’s labor market is at a pivotal moment- as the country cements its position as a global economic and technology hub, businesses are prioritizing talent strategies that balance agility with long-term growth. The surge in AI, automation, and digital adoption is creating a demand for specialized skills, making workforce planning a critical priority.

The ability to attract, retain, and develop skilled professionals will be a key factor for sustained success. At ManpowerGroup, we remain committed to enabling organizations to build high-impact teams that drive innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.”

Besides employment Outlooks, the India report also sheds light on the main reasons for staffing increases. 45 per cent of employers in India report company expansion as the top reason for staffing increases, followed by tech advancements requiring more expertise (38 per cent), and upskilling to stay competitive (35 per cent).

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE Q2 SURVEY

55 per cent of employers intend to hire, 12 per cent foresee a decrease, 29 per cent do not expect any change in their workforce, and 4 per cent are unsure.

Information Technology (55 per cent), Industrial and Materials (48 per cent), Health Care & Life Sciences (42 per cent), Transport and Logistics & Automotive (40 per cent) and Communication Services (38 per cent) sectors report a growth in hiring intentions when compared to Q1 2025. Financial and Real Estate (43 per cent), with the third highest Outlook (43 per cent), is marginally down by 1 point while Energy & Utilities (32 per cent) and Consumer Goods & Services (32 per cent) see a decrease of 6 points and 8 points respectively compared to the previous quarter.

Year-on-year, job markets have strengthened in all 4 regions. The West (47 per cent) leads regional hiring intentions, followed by the North & East (44 per cent), and the South (39 per cent).

Company expansion (45 per cent) is cited as the top reason for staffing increases, while market changes (36 per cent) was listed as the top reason for employers anticipating a staffing decrease in the second quarter.

Used internationally as a bellwether of labor market trends, the NEO is calculated by subtracting the percentage of employers who anticipate reductions in staffing levels from those who plan to hire. The next survey will be released in June 2025 and will report hiring expectations for the third quarter of the year.



