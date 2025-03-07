Indian Women Redefining Wealth: From Savings to Smart Investments

Indian women have long been the backbone of household financial planning. However, their role has evolved significantly—from being savers to becoming strategic investors. On this International Women’s Day let us evaluate their growing acumen towards financial investments. Today, they are diversifying their investments beyond traditional assets, entering stock markets, mutual funds, real estate, and, most notably, digital assets. This shift marks a new era of financial independence and wealth creation.

Women are increasingly prioritizing financial literacy, attending investment workshops, and using digital platforms to enhance their understanding of markets. By strengthening their knowledge, they are making informed decisions and taking charge of their financial future. A number of companies are also organizing financial literacy and investment guidance sessions for female employees.The stock market is no longer a male-dominated space. More women are investing in equities, mutual funds, and systematic investment plans (SIPs) to secure long-term financial growth. With better access to investment tools and advisory services, their participation continues to rise. NSE (National Stock Exchange) has mentioned that 22% of stock market investors are women. Tirthankar Patnaik, the chief economist of the National Stock Exchange of India, said, "India has witnessed more and more people coming into the stock market. There are 10 crore registered investors on NSE, and out of that, 22% are female investors. Since 2015, the number of female investors in the Indian stock market has increased by 6.8 times.”Mutual funds have emerged as a go-to investment option for women seeking balanced and long-term wealth accumulation. With options like SIPs, women are building diversified portfolios that offer stability and growth, making investing more structured and accessible. A recent study conducted by Crisil and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has revealed a significant shift in mutual fund investments, favouring women investors. The data showed that women's assets under management (AUM) in mutual funds with holdings over five years have increased from 8.8% in March 2019 to 21.3% in March 2024. "Women investors are increasingly demonstrating patience and discipline in wealth creation," saidReal estate has always been considered a safe and valuable investment, and women are increasingly taking ownership in this sector. Whether for personal use or investment, they recognize the potential of real estate for wealth creation and long-term financial security. Anarock Consutancy has reported that 75% of women respondents favour real estate investments, showing an increase from 65% in H2 2022 and 57% in H2 2019. “Our H2 2024 survey finds the end-use-to-investment ratio for women homebuyers at 69:31 against 79:21 in the H2 2022 edition. Even more remarkable is their firm preference for housing over the other popular investment asset classes Indians gravitate to,” saidOne of the most notable trends is the increasing participation of women in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. The accessibility of crypto trading platforms and growing financial awareness have encouraged women to explore this high-growth sector.highlights this transformation:"Women investors are rapidly transforming India's crypto landscape. They are driving unprecedented growth and reshaping investment strategies. Giottus data reveals a significant 20% year-on-year surge in women entering crypto. This is indicative of greater inclusivity and a preference for balanced, long-term investing. This demographic shift complements the broader trend of mature investors aged 36-50 emerging as the dominant group. The participation of women aligns seamlessly with increasing diversification, as altcoins now dominate 70% of trading volumes. This reflects strategic portfolio diversification rather than mere speculation. As India moves towards financial inclusion, women, especially from smaller cities, are harnessing crypto for economic empowerment. Giottus expects this rising female participation to bring stability, sustainability, and maturity to India's evolving crypto ecosystem."While gold remains a favoured asset, women are now shifting toward digital gold, sovereign gold bonds, and gold ETFs. This transition ensures liquidity, security, and better returns while maintaining gold’s cultural and financial significance.From traditional investments to emerging asset classes, Indian women are redefining financial independence. Their increasing presence in diverse investment avenues signals a future where financial empowerment is inclusive, strategic, and forward-thinking.