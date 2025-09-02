India-US BTA: Dates For Sixth Round Of Trade Talks Not Finalised Yet

NEW DELHI: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States. However, no new dates have been finalised yet for the sixth round of trade talks. The minister also emphasised that competitiveness would only improve with a sustainable pathway as India continues to remain committed to its sustainability goals.

The minister also said that India has already inked free trade agreements with Australia, the UAE, Mauritius, the UK and the four-European nation bloc EFTA. “Lots happen, lots more to go. With the US, we are in dialogue with them on a BTA,” he said here at an industry chamber event on sustainability.

India and the US have been negotiating the pact since March. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed. After a 50 per cent duty was imposed from August 27, the US team has deferred its visit to India for the next round of talks, which was scheduled from August 25. So far, no new dates have been finalised for the sixth round of negotiations.