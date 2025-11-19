India to Roll Out Caller Name Display Nationwide by December to Fight Fraud

New Delhi: In a major move to check fraudulent calls on mobile, the government is planning to soon launch calling name presentation or CNAP services across the country after a successful trial in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The department of telecom (DoT) under the ministry of telecommunications has asked all telecom service providers to get ready for implementation of the calling name display on their respective network Pan India by November 30 and a full-fledged service by December 15 this year as well, a top DoT source said on Wednesday.

The CNAP service is a feature that displays the name of an incoming caller to the recipient, similar to third-party apps like Truecaller, but powered by official telecom operator data. This is an initiative of the government to combat spam and fraud by showing the user’s verified name from their Know Your Customer (KYC) details instead of just their phone number.

The move of the government comes after India is facing an unprecedented wave of cyber crime in 2025, with financial losses projected to soar and millions of digital fraud cases affecting citizens and businesses alike. The scams involving fake calls from impersonated bank officials, phishing via deceptive links, and fraudulent mobile apps are draining personal and corporate bank accounts at an alarming rate.

“Recently, the department had a meeting with all major telecom service providers and discussed the rising cyber frauds on mobile phones in India. We have asked all telecom players to prepare a roadmap on how to launch Pan India by November 30 and full-fledged implementation in the next two weeks. After consultation with all stakeholders, the department had decided to implement it fully across India by December 30 this year,” the source said.

As per the data from government agencies, the cost of cyber crime is increasing rapidly, and India may reach Rs 20,000 crore or more this year alone, with the banking, e-commerce, and retail sectors bearing the brunt. “After receiving a lot of complaints on fraudulent calls, recently the department had started a pilot trial on CNAP services in two small states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and it was successful. Now, we are planning this service every nook and corner across the country to protect our users from cyber frauds and other related fake calls,” the source said.