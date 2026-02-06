India To Help Global Rice Production Touch Record High: FAO

Chennai: The global production of rice for 2025-26 is expected to touch record high levels with India accounting for much of the revision in the forecast, finds the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation. Meanwhile, global food commodity prices declined in January for the fifth consecutive month.

Global rice production in 2025-26 is now forecast at 561.6 million tonnes, up 2 per cent year-on-year and an all-time high. FAO has increased its global production forecast for rice for 2025-26 by 2.9 million tonnes since December.

“India accounts for much of this revision, consistent with higher official assessments of the 2024-25 harvest in the country, and with the strong pace of Rabi crop plantings registered during the ongoing season,” FAO said.

FAO also anticipates world rice utilization to reach a record high of 554.9 million tonnes in 2025/26, up 2.7 per cent year-over-year and 2.1 million tonnes more than predicted in December.

World rice stocks at the close of 2025-26 marketing years are now anticipated to rise 3.8 per cent above their opening level to a fresh peak of 217.7 million tonnes. Stockpiles would stand 9,00,000 tonnes above December expectations, mainly mirroring an upgrade to reserve expectations for India.

According to FAO, the world food commodity prices declined in January for the fifth consecutive month, led by lower international quotations for dairy, sugar and meat products.

The dairy price index fell by 5.0 per cent from December, driven largely by lower prices for cheese and butter amid ample availability. The sugar price index declined by 1.0 per cent in January, reflecting expectations of increased supplies in the current season, underpinned by a significant production rebound in India, Thailand, and Brazil. The meat price index declined by 0.4 per cent from December, driven by lower pig meat quotations amid ample global supplies and subdued international demand

However, the Cereal Price Index increased slightly by 0.2 per cent from December, despite marginal declines of world wheat and maize prices. The FAO All-Rice Price Index rose by 1.8 per cent from December, reflecting firmer demand for fragrant rice varieties and vegetable oil price index increased by 2.1 per cent in January.