India to Add 4 Million Green Jobs by Next Fiscal

In India, green industry employs 18.5 million individuals, and there is an anticipation that we would be growing and adding around 4 million more jobs by FY25,” said Nidhi Pant, a 2023 winner of the UK’s Earthshot Prize and co-founder of S4S Technologies in an interview to the World Bank.

The transition away from fossil fuels could create as many as 30 million ‘green’ jobs in clean energy and low-emissions technologies by 2030.

According to the World Bank, a green job is one which has environmental objectives. Green jobs are not confined to one sector and could be in renewable energy, green products, manufacturing, sustainable agriculture, and the circular recycling economy.

From a solar engineer to an architect to a waste picker could have a green job. However, renewable energy has been a quick uptick in green jobs. As more and more countries shift away from fossil fuels, green job opportunities will rise in renewables.

India is seeing a very visible change in terms of acceptance of green energy. India has about 180 gigawatts of installed renewable capacity. It is now looking at round the clock power solutions, which means complete move away from dependence on fossil fuels. India's pioneering development of electrical two wheelers in the world. There is now a new policy in place to support installation of solar panels on households.

There are several avenues and trillions of dollars are going to get spent in the sustainability and renewable industry over the next decade. Among these opportunities, countries need to change education, training, and curriculum to cater to that because this is massive.