India Should File Amicus Curiae Brief In US Court: GTRI

CHENNAI: The Trump administration has directly cited India’s purchases of Russian oil to justify sweeping tariffs in its appeal to the US Supreme Court and India should respond by filing an amicus curiae brief or a “friend of the court” submission to put its objections formally on record, finds GTRI.

On September 4, the Trump administration filed an appeal in the US Supreme Court to reinstate tariffs struck down by lower courts. This appeal explicitly names India’s Russian oil purchases as the justification for existence of tariffs.

India cannot be a direct party in this case, which is between the Trump administration and American businesses that challenged the tariffs. But it has a narrow window to make its voice heard.

“India must file an amicus curiae brief, a “friend of the court” submission that would put its objections formally on record. By staying silent, India risks letting Trump’s claim—that its oil trade justifies punitive tariffs—stand unchallenged at America’s highest court,” said GTRI.

India should stress that tariffs of up to 50 per cent directly hit Indian exports to the US, covering labor-intensive sectors like shrimp, apparel, and auto components. Such measures not only harm Indian businesses but also raise costs for American importers and consumers.

As every nation has the right to secure reliable and affordable energy, penalizing such sovereign choices through trade sanctions sets a dangerous precedent for global governance.

India should also highlight that the tariffs are discriminatory and has singled out India while other buyers are not punished.

By speaking up, India will reinforce its rights under international law, defend its energy security, and remind Washington that targeting a key strategic partner over an unrelated war is both misguided and dangerous.