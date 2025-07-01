India Poised To Emerge As Global Manufacturing Powerhouse: Mahindra Group CEO-MD Anish Shah

Pune:India was uniquely positioned to become a global manufacturing powerhouse, supported by its young workforce, growing infrastructure, and favourable policies, Anish Shah, Mahindra Group CEO and MD, said in the company's 2024–25 annual report.

He said despite global challenges, India presents a strong growth opportunity, which the group is aligning with across sectors.

"The current geopolitical and economic landscape is challenging, with persistent headwinds across continents. Yet, India stands uniquely poised to emerge as a global manufacturing powerhouse," Shah stated, addressing shareholders in the group's Annual Report for 2024-25.

He noted that the Mumbai-headquartered Mahindra group aspired to be a globally recognised brand and has made significant strides."At 80 years, Mahindra remains deeply anchored in its values and steadfast in its commitment to performance, even amid global uncertainty. Our growth is propelled by the India story ... we operate in 70 per cent of the country's GDP and we are aligned with the opportunities this dynamic economy offers," said Shah.

He said the company's growth gems were scaling rapidly, establishing a strong presence in their respective markets and well on track to delivering the promise of 5x growth.

"Our Lifespaces business is developing greener buildings, Susten and our renewables InvIT are driving the transition to renewable energy, while our last mile mobility venture is driving electrification of passenger and cargo 3-wheelers to reduce pollution in cities," Shah pointed out.

He said Mahindra Logistics and Club Mahindra were also delivering greater customer value, while Trucks & Buses and Aerostructures are charting an even more aggressive growth path.

Shah said the group's emerging growth gems such as Accelo, Classic Legends, Car & Bike are well poised to create value.

Shah said FY25 turned out to be an exceptional year for the Mahindra Group across businesses. Revenue grew by 14 per cent reaching Rs 1,59,211 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) soared 20 per cent to Rs 12,929 crore, he said.

Shah said the launch of its Electric Origin SUVs redefined quality standards and marked a significant milestone in India's EV journey.



He noted that at Tech Mahindra, the company strengthened client relationships and improved operational margins, and Mahindra Finance enhanced stability while achieving 33 per cent profit growth.

