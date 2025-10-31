India Eyes 300 MT Crude Steel Output By 2030: Union Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister of state for steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said that India aims to produce 300 million tonnes of crude steel by 2030 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Srinivasa Varma held discussions with Sara Modig, state secretary to the Swedish minister for energy, business and industry, at the Union Ministry of Steel in New Delhi on Friday.

He said India’s domestic steel demand is growing at a robust rate of 11–13%, driven by large-scale infrastructure development, even as global demand continues to slow down.

The meeting focused on collaboration in research and development, particularly in green steel production and advanced technologies aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the steel sector.

The minister also reiterated India’s invitation to Sweden to participate in the International Conference-cum-Exhibition Bharat Steel 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from April 16–17.