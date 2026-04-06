Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) Announces New President and Board at AGM
Marking over a decade of impactful presence in Hyderabad, the Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) continues to stand out as a dynamic and progressive platform fostering entrepreneurial excellence.
Founded in 2012, YEA has evolved into a vibrant network of forward-thinking entrepreneurs dedicated to building sustainable, family-oriented businesses. With a strong membership base of around 100 entrepreneurs aged between 25 and 45, the association serves as a powerful ecosystem for knowledge exchange, networking, and collective growth through regular monthly engagements.
Leadership Announcement (2026–2027)
YEA is delighted to announce Mr. RC Rahul as the President for the term 2026–2027. Known for his creativity, strategic vision, and strong leadership within the organization, Mr. Rahul steps into this role with a commitment to further elevate YEA’s impact and global outreach. Alongside the new President, the association also introduced its newly appointed board members, a team of accomplished professionals bringing diverse expertise and entrepreneurial success, President: Mr. RC Rahul, General Secretary: Aditya Bansal, Membership Chair: Vinita Surana, Board Member: Avinash Chukkapalli , Board Member: Kunal Jain, Board Member: Mohit Jadeja
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. RC Rahul, President of YEA (2026–2027), stated "It is an honor to lead the Young Entrepreneurs Association at such an exciting time. YEA has built a strong legacy over the past decade, and we are now poised to expand our horizons further. Our focus will remain on creating a high-value ecosystem where entrepreneurs can meet, connect, collaborate, and grow together—both locally and globally."
The association continues to be selective in onboarding members to ensure a high-caliber network that fosters meaningful relationships and impactful business collaborations.
Looking Ahead with an exciting calendar of events, including national and international engagements, YEA is set to strengthen its position as a premier entrepreneurial network. The association remains committed to empowering young business leaders and driving innovation within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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