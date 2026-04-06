Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) Announces New President and Board at AGM

Founded in 2012, YEA has evolved into a vibrant network of forward-thinking entrepreneurs dedicated to building sustainable, family-oriented businesses. With a strong membership base of around 100 entrepreneurs aged between 25 and 45, the association serves as a powerful ecosystem for knowledge exchange, networking, and collective growth through regular monthly engagements.

Leadership Announcement (2026–2027)

YEA is delighted to announce Mr. RC Rahul as the President for the term 2026–2027. Known for his creativity, strategic vision, and strong leadership within the organization, Mr. Rahul steps into this role with a commitment to further elevate YEA’s impact and global outreach. Alongside the new President, the association also introduced its newly appointed board members, a team of accomplished professionals bringing diverse expertise and entrepreneurial success, President: Mr. RC Rahul, General Secretary: Aditya Bansal, Membership Chair: Vinita Surana, Board Member: Avinash Chukkapalli , Board Member: Kunal Jain, Board Member: Mohit Jadeja

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. RC Rahul, President of YEA (2026–2027), stated "It is an honor to lead the Young Entrepreneurs Association at such an exciting time. YEA has built a strong legacy over the past decade, and we are now poised to expand our horizons further. Our focus will remain on creating a high-value ecosystem where entrepreneurs can meet, connect, collaborate, and grow together—both locally and globally."