Visionary Achievers Alliance Awards 2025 Season 2 Launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Visionary Achievers Alliance (VAA) officially launched Season 2 of the Visionary Achievers Alliance Awards 2025 at Balondoor, Madhapur, bringing together an inspiring gathering of sponsors, media partners, VAA Ambassadors, and distinguished guests. The event sets the stage for an exciting new awards season that will conclude with a grand ceremony in December 2025, honouring exemplary leaders and innovators across diverse sectors.



At the press meet, VAA announced its prestigious sponsors for the season. Vasavi Gold and Diamonds joins as the Main Sponsor, while La Cafeine – Chain of Coffee Shops supports the initiative Powered By Lacafiene and Sealwel Corporation comes on board as Co-Sponsor. Associate Sponsors Mula Silks and Balondoor. The event also highlighted esteemed sponsors Samrajya – The Silver Kingdom as the Pure Silver Certificate Partner, Gurus Trophies as the Trophy Partner. Their collective support strengthens VAA’s mission to spotlight individuals and organizations shaping Hyderabad’s growth story.



A key moment of the event was the introduction of the newly appointed VAA Ambassadors, a vibrant group of professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs who will serve as the voice of the Alliance throughout the season. The Directors of VAA Dr. Neelima Vemula and Mr. Meda Naresh also addressed the gathering, sharing the vision behind the awards and the role VAA plays in recognising impactful contributions across society, industry, and culture.



The VAA Awards 2025 – Season 2 will feature 30 public nomination categories, ranging from Entrepreneurial Excellence and Health & Wellness to Arts, Culture & Media, Social Impact, Government Service, Education, Innovation, Youth Achievers, and Sports. In addition, VAA will honour iconic local brands through its Legendary Awards and emerging businesses through the Emerging Awards, reinforcing its commitment to celebrating both legacy and rising leadership.



Speaking at the launch, the VAA spokesperson said: “Season 2 is not just an awards platform—it's a movement that brings together achievers, change-makers, and visionaries who are shaping Hyderabad’s future. Through transparent recognition and meaningful storytelling, VAA aims to celebrate those whose work inspires, uplifts, and transforms communities. We are excited to welcome nominations from across the public and look forward to honouring excellence in its truest form.”

The event included interactive media sessions, a meet-and-greet with the VAA team and sponsors, and a networking lunch at Balondoor. With the launch now complete, VAA begins its multi-phase rollout, which includes digital campaigns, interviews, nomination drives, a curtain-raiser event in mid-November, and the grand award ceremony scheduled for December 2025.