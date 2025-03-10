Vertical living becoming new norm, floor selection turns crucial point

With growing urbanisation, vertical living is becoming the norm, making floor selection a crucial decision when buying or renting an apartment. While higher floors offer scenic views and reduced street noise, they also come with additional costs and considerations.

Safety, Accessibility

Lower floors are easier to access but may pose security concerns due to their proximity to entrances. However, they offer quicker evacuation during emergencies like fires or lift failures.

Higher floors rely on building fire safety measures, making it essential to check emergency exits and security features like CCTV surveillance and gated entry.

In tall buildings, reliable lifts with power backup are critical. At least two lifts per tower ensure convenience, especially for families with elderly members, children, or mobility issues.

Living Comfort

Higher floors provide better privacy and scenic views, especially in coastal areas or green surroundings. Lower floors, particularly near busy streets, can be noisier and more exposed to pedestrians and neighbors.

Climate plays a role in comfort—lower floors remain cooler, reducing energy costs in hot cities, while top floors may reta-in heat. However, higher floors benefit from better light, ventilation, and few-er pests like mosquitoes.

Investments

Rental demand varies by city. Lower floors generally fetch better rental returns, but in places like Bengaluru and Mumbai, higher floors are preferred. In cities like Delhi-NCR and Chennai, lower floors are more in demand.

Top floors may be prone to leaks during monsoons, making pre-purchase inspections crucial. Additionally, mobile network strength can be inconsistent on very high floors, so testing signal quality before buying is advisable.

(The author is Anarock Group regional director and head – research)

