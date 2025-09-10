Upgrades, Premiumization Driving Growth for Consumer Electronics in Telangana ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025, Amazon India is seeing a shift toward premiumization and tech upgrades across Telangana. Customers in Hyderabad and across the State are choosing smartphones, smart TVs, wearables, and appliances with advanced features and higher specifications, making consumer electronics a popular category on Amazon.in.

This trend spans across several categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, home & kitchen, fashion, and grocery. To meet the high festive demand, in Telangana alone, Amazon has built a robust operations network with three fulfilment centers, over 500 delivery stations, and around 1,500 I Have Space (IHS) Stores. Amazon continues to empower over 57,000 sellers from the State, including 18,000 Local Shops, who sell across a range of categories including mobile phones, consumer electronics, home, kitchen and furniture, among others.

Premium tech adoption spreads beyond metros

Smartphone demand has surged double-digits in Telangana with Hyderabad leading the growth in the premium segment (₹30,000 and above), while home entertainment is witnessing a 45% increase in QLED/OLED categories as customers invest in 55-inch smart TVs with AI and 4K capabilities.

In wearables as well, premium segments (upwards of ₹10,000) grew 50% and the mid-premium segments (₹4,000-7,000) grew 60%, reflecting strong consumer appetite for health monitoring features like ECG and blood pressure tracking. Tablets registered 23% overall growth with the premium segment (upwards of ₹25,000) leading at 45%.

This premiumization wave extends beyond Hyderabad to tier II cities like Karimnagar, Warangal, and Nalgonda, signaling a fundamental shift where customers across Telangana are choosing advanced specifications, superior performance, and cutting-edge features over basic functionality.

Zeba Khan - Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said, "Telangana customers are driving premiumization across every category—from ₹30K+ smartphones to QLED TVs and health-monitoring wearables. They are not just buying gadgets; they are investing in advanced features and superior specifications that transform their daily lives. The trend reflects not just purchasing power growth but evolving lifestyle aspirations where technology becomes central to elevating everyday experiences. This Amazon Great Indian Festival, customers can expect not only the best deals on a wide selection, but also get their deliveries safely and reliably at faster speeds across India."

AI enabling experiences on Amazon.in

To makes the festive shopping experience on Amazon.in easier and convenient, customers can use a host of new generative AI capabilities. With Rufus AI, Amazon’s AI-powered shopping assistant, customers can get product comparisons, quick answers, price history, product summary videos, personalized recommendations and lots more. With the new Lens AI, customers can simply take a photo, whether it is a friend’s outfit, something spotted on social media, or a product at a local store, and Amazon will help them find it instantly on Amazon.in. AI Review Highlights make it easier to grasp key points from thousands of reviews in just seconds. With Quick Learn and Buying Guides, complex specifications in categories like laptops, appliances, or smartphones are simplified, making shopping decisions easier and stress-free.

Kishore Thota, Director - Shopping Experience, Amazon India, said, “We are excited to make shopping more convenient for customers this festive season with our innovative AI features such as Rufus AI, Lens AI, AI Review Highlights, Buying Guides and more. With customers across the country driving inspiration from influencers and content creators, we have built a Creator Program that plays a big role in assisting our customers to make an informed purchase. This year, we will have over 1 lakh creators on the Amazon Influencer Program to help customers discover deals and selection. All this with shoppable content on the social media handles of their favourite creators. At the same time, we will have over 2000 live streams from more than 900 trusted creators as part of Amazon Live where customers ask creators queries about products in real time and get creators respond to them live. This Great Indian Festival promises to be a great time for customers to shop.”

Infrastructure expansion

To serve rising demand during the festive season, Amazon has also announced a major expansion of its operations network with the launch of 12 new fulfillment centers (FCs), six new sort centers (SCs) and 45 new delivery stations in India. The marketplace has three fulfillment centers in Telangana, helping sellers in the region serve customers faster and creating hundreds of local job opportunities. In Telangana, Amazon has a robust fulfillment and logistics network comprising of over 500 delivery stations that enable fast and reliable deliveries for customers across the State. Additionally, Amazon has more than 28,000 ‘I Have Stores’ (IHS) stores and nearly 2,000 Amazon owned and partner Delivery Stations across India.

Amazon Prime Membership Benefits

Amazon India's biggest shopping event of the year, the Great Indian Festival 2025, will start on 23rd September with 24-hour early access exclusively for Prime members. Customers can enjoy great deals across smartphones, electronics, fashion, home essentials and more, including up to 40% off on Apple and Samsung smartphones, 80% off on electronics, and 50-80% off on fashion and beauty brands, and lots more. Throughout the event, customers can look forward to new product launches, AI-driven shopping experiences, and special offers from over one million sellers, including small businesses from Amazon Launchpad, Local Shops, Karigar, and Saheli programs.