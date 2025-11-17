Ultraviolette opens New Experience Center in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Following its recent successful launch of the X-47 Crossover, a multi-terrain Motorcycle and the UV Crossfade-its first carbon fibre helmet with radar communication, Ultraviolette furthered its expansion in India with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Experience Centre in Vijayawada today. This milestone highlights Ultraviolette’s ongoing growth in India and reinforces its commitment to offering performance-oriented, and sustainable electric two-wheelers across the country.

The newly established UV Space Station, in partnership with dealer M/s. Progressive Wheels, will provide customers a comprehensive experience to explore Ultraviolette's performance motorcycles – the X-47, F77 MACH 2 and the F77 SuperStreet. The UV Space Station is a 3S facility and is designed to offer an immersive experience, starting with test ride experience, sales, service, and a range of motorcycle accessories- all under one roof.

The Experience Center will display the company’s performance motorcycles: the X-47, F77 MACH 2 and the F77 SuperStreet. The products redefine electric performance with a powertrain boasting 40.2 hp and 100 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 60 kph in just 2.8 seconds. Equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery, it boasts an IDC range of 323 kms on a single charge.



Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, commented on the inauguration, “We are proud to unveil our third UV Space Station in Andhra Pradesh, right in the heart of Vijayawada, a city that beautifully blends cultural heritage with modern ambition. Vijayawada stands at the intersection of heritage and progress, and as part of India’s Smart Cities Mission, it is embracing clean energy and ecological innovation with purpose. This makes it a natural home for Ultraviolette’s electric motorcycles and future product lineup. This launch is our commitment to empowering India through cutting-edge electric mobility. Our presence here underscores Ultraviolette’s mission to make world-class innovation accessible across India, and we are committed to delivering a seamless, elevated ownership experience to customers in Vijayawada and beyond.”

Ultraviolette continues to push boundaries, constantly refining its products with time. Its latest leap in innovation marks a defining moment in the evolution of electric mobility - the ‘GEN3 Powertrain Firmware’ and the ‘Ballistic+’ performance enhancement, which is available to all F77 previous and new customers at No Additional Cost. The X-47 and F77s now deliver a much sharper response, quicker acceleration, and faster initial surge. In 2024, the first phase of evolution in the F77s focussed on safety features such as Traction Control, Dynamic Stability Control (UVDSC), 10 levels of Regenerative Braking, Hill-Hold Assist, Violette A.I., and more.

Earlier this year, Ultraviolette also witnessed an overwhelming response to its two newly launched mainstream offerings; The World’s Most Advanced Electric Scooter - ‘Tesseract’, featuring a segment first integrated radar and dashcam, seamlessly coupled with Omnisense mirrors. Alongside, a disruptive Electric Motorcycle - ‘Shockwave’, meticulously designed and engineered to meet the demands of riders who seek an exhilarating riding experience.

