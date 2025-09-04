Siegwerk to Strengthen its GICC in India with INR 350 Crore Investment to Accelerate R&D, Manufacturing and Sustainable Innovation

Delhi: Siegwerk, the global leader in printing inks and coatings for packaging, has announced a earmarked investment of INR 350 Cr to expand its operations across India over the next 3 years. The move positions India at the heart of Siegwerk’s global growth and innovation strategy and reinforces its commitment to building a Viksit Bharat through advanced manufacturing, sustainability, and talent development.

As India rapidly ascends to become one of the world’s largest consumer markets, Siegwerk’s investment will directly support the country’s dynamic and diverse packaging needs. The funding will be channelled into scaling Siegwerk’s Global Innovation and Capability Center in India, a strategic hub for end-to-end innovation. It will also bring in world-class R&D infrastructure to develop high performing solutions, delivering high standards in safety and circularity. Siegwerk’s India GICC will serve as a unified platform for global R&D, combining innovation, regulatory compliance, digital operations, and customer support to accelerate the development and delivery of high-performance, sustainable inks.

The expansion includes National Distribution Centre in Tauru and Siegwerk’s 14 Colour Matching Centres (CMCs) cum warehouses covering pan India, giving unmatched service levels to our customers. These facilities now offer improved production capacities and faster turnaround times, alongside advanced safety and inventory systems. They also support Siegwerk’s comprehensive portfolio of solvent and water-based inks for all packaging applications – Flexible Packaging, Sheetfed, Narrow Web, Paper and Board – formulations known for high colour strength, fast print speeds, and recyclability.

The investment is future-oriented, aimed not just to meet current regulatory benchmarks, but to go beyond compliance by pioneering next-generation, safe and sustainable ink solutions that anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s packaging industry. Siegwerk has been a long-standing champion for safety and a pioneer in phasing out carcinogenic and unsafe substances like mineral oils and toluene.

The multi-city expansion includes a strategic mix of new infrastructure, facility upgrades, and digital integration across Siegwerk’s existing footprint. With strengthened operations in key hubs and upgraded capabilities feeding into the GICC, adding to our 1000+ workforce across India. This reflects Siegwerk’s long-term commitment to India and its vision to build a locally anchored, innovation-driven manufacturing base. Siegwerk has also expanded and upgraded its blending facility in Pune with advanced automation, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building a future-ready, efficient, and sustainable supply chain in India amid growing demand for water-based inks.

Speaking about the significant investment and confidence in India market, Mr. Ashish Pradhan, President, Siegwerk Asia said, “India remains at the forefront as a vital growth market for Siegwerk, and we are committed to strengthening our presence here through strategic expansions across geographies. The Siegwerk India GICC will soon be a key pillar of our international growth strategy. By blending infrastructure, R&D, and sustainability through a world-class GICC, we’re building for the long term, for our customers, our communities, and India’s future. More than a facility, it reflects our commitment to sustainable innovation and India’s industrial transformation.”

Backed by Siegwerk’s strong foundation in finance, research and global delivery ecosystem, the India GICC is well-positioned to support the country’s manufacturing infrastructure growth. With strong government support and access to India’s deep talent pool, the GICC marks a forward-looking investment aimed at strengthening Siegwerk’s global leadership in responsible innovation and operational resilience.

Ms. Manjusha Singh, CEO, Siegwerk India Region, added, “This investment is not just about expansion, it’s about shaping the future of packaging in India. We’re building capabilities that pioneer safe, mineral oil-free inks and solutions that go beyond compliance. The India GICC is a catalyst for deepening our R&D, advancing responsible manufacturing, and strengthening India’s role in our global value chain.”

Siegwerk’s expanded distribution network, upgraded production units, and renewed focus on service excellence are designed to fuel consistent business growth of 8-10% annually, while also aligning with global sustainability standards. The company’s focus goes beyond physical infrastructure. With significant investments also being made in workforce training, digital tools, and sustainable practices, Siegwerk aims to create a future-ready ecosystem that supports both customers and broader industry goals.