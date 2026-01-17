India Sets Higher Bar for Responsible Business Than Global Peers

Public expectations of how businesses and governments should act are significantly higher in India than global averages, according to the 2025 Impact Monitor released by SEC Newgate. The study, which surveyed over 20,000 respondents across 20 countries, finds that while confidence in India’s national direction is strong, a clear gap remains between expectations and visible performance by organisations.

India features in the study for the first time and emerges as one of the most impact-conscious markets globally. About 89 percent of Indian respondents said it is highly important for organisations to conduct business responsibly, compared with a global average of 80 percent. Expectations of government accountability are similarly high, with 90 percent rating responsible conduct as important.

The report shows India ranks fourth globally in optimism about national direction, with 81 percent of respondents believing the country is heading in the right direction, well above the global average of 48 percent. Only Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Singapore recorded higher optimism levels.

Despite this confidence, transparency remains a concern. While 89 percent of Indians expect responsible business conduct, only 78 percent believe organisations are visibly meeting those standards. Transparency emerged as the weakest area of governance, with only 34 percent of Indian respondents believing large businesses are sufficiently open, slightly below the global average.

India also ranks among the highest globally in expectations for businesses to communicate values and speak out on social and environmental issues. The study places India third worldwide on this measure, with more than 80 percent of respondents supporting companies taking public positions, even when views may be contentious.

Awareness and understanding of environmental, social and governance issues are also notably higher in India. Around 81 percent of respondents said they were aware of ESG, compared with 57 percent globally, while 47 percent claimed a good understanding of the concept, nearly double the global figure.

Support for climate action is strong, with over 80 percent of Indian respondents backing decisive action on climate change and a transition to renewable energy. However, the report notes that public support weakens when environmental measures are perceived to raise consumer costs or affect wages.

Speaking on the findings, Fiorenzo Tagliabue, Group CEO of SEC Newgate, said communities are increasingly judging companies on tangible local impact rather than intent. Dilip Yadav of First Partners said India represents one of the most demanding markets globally, where credibility depends on visible outcomes, local contribution and clear communication.

The report was released ahead of discussions at the World Economic Forum, highlighting rising reputational risks and opportunities for organisations operating in fragmented and locally driven environments.