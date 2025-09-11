Ridhira Group Announces World’s First 3D Printed Resort Living Community at Ridhira Zen

Hyderabad: Ridhira Group, a leader in wellness-focused real estate and hospitality, is pioneering sustainable resort living in Hyderabad by adopting advanced 3D printing construction technology.

This innovation strengthens the Group’s mission to integrate sustainability, technology, and holistic well-being into the future of community living through its flagship wellness-focused resort living community, Ridhira Zen. This bold step sets a global benchmark for combining innovation, sustainability, and wellness in luxury living.

3D printing revolutionizes construction by printing only the material needed, drastically cutting waste and enabling the use of recycled and local resources. It reduces site emissions by limiting heavy machinery and labour, while sustainable cement alternatives like fly ash and slag lower carbon emissions by up to 50%. This fast, eco-friendly process matches Ridhira’s commitment to building healthier environments that nurture both people and the planet.

Ridhira Group embodies this vision beyond technology through Ridhira Retreats, located in exclusive destinations and offering transformative experiences such as yoga studios, wellness spas, techno gym, and pools with sundecks, and Ode Spa, delivering therapies rooted in ancient healing traditions, together creating a truly mindful and sustainable lifestyle.

“By embracing 3D printing, we are redefining luxury with responsibility,” said Ritesh Mastipuram, Founder and Managing Director of Ridhira Group. “This innovation not only sets a new global benchmark for sustainable construction, but also demonstrates how advanced technology can create wellness communities that are both eco-friendly and inspiring. For us, it’s about more than just building structures, we are focused on integrating cutting-edge, low-waste construction methods, reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting rapid project delivery with exceptional design flexibility. Our approach ensures every Ridhira community reflects our mission of conscious living and environmental harmony, while giving future generations a new model for luxury that is truly sustainable and adaptive to evolving needs.”

With this initiative, Ridhira Group strengthens Hyderabad’s standing as a leader in sustainable luxury real estate and wellness, inspiring global transformation in the sector.