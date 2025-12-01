QE Conclave 2025 Brings Together 850+ Industry Leaders

Hyderabad: The QE Conclave 2025 concluded in Hyderabad with resounding success, bringing together over 850 attendees from over 400 companies, including CXOs, engineering leaders, and quality innovators from India and beyond. Centered on the theme “Beyond Assurance: Engineering Trust in the Age of AI,” the event underscored how Quality Engineering is now central to building safe, ethical, and experience-rich AI systems.

Curated by QualiZeal and sponsors that included BrowserStack, Pcloudly, QApilot, ContextAI, and Synthesized, the conclave marked a turning point for the QE community—culminating in the launch of ValidAIte, an AI validation and trust engineering framework that sets a new benchmark in enterprise assurance. “QE Conclave 2025 wasn’t just a conference—it was a declaration that trust is now the currency of technology,” said Madhu Murty Ronanki, Co-founder and Head of India Operations at QualiZeal. “With ValidAIte, we’ve shown how enterprises can move from testing functionality to validating intelligence and ethics.”





Developed by QualiZeal’s AI Assurance and Data Science Practice, ValidAIte integrates globally recognized frameworks such as NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework (RMF) and ISO/IEC 42001, aligning technical testing with responsible AI governance and audit readiness. The assurance framework was demonstrated live at the conclave through an insurance workflow showcase, illustrating how trust validation can be seamlessly embedded into enterprise AI pipelines to ensure safety, fairness, and explainability in real-world environments.