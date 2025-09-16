In the heart of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a forgotten treasure from the past is coming back to life. Nalla Suresh Reddy, a dedicated philanthropist and successful industrialist, is spearheading the revival of the ancient Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Palvoncha. This 13th-century old temple, which was built during the Kakatiya dynasty, once stood as a proud symbol of Telugu culture and devotion. But invasions by the Delhi Sultanate long ago left it in ruins—crumbling stones and faded carvings are seen today. Suresh Reddy has not just taken up the task to restore the temple to its past glory, but giving a tribute to late Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, mother of Indian-American scientist/former US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Only temples dedicated to Lord Shiva were built predominantly during the Kakatiya era. But temples of Lord Vishnu were very negligible. And this temple in Palvoncha is the third Vishnu temple built by Kakatiyas. Artisans and temple builders from Tamil Nandu were roped in to restore the temple. We tried to accommodate the stones, that were used during that period, as much as possible. About Rs 2.5 crore were spent on restoring the temple. Total of 95 percent of the work has been finished. Works related to 'dwaja Sthambas', statues, mandaps were completed, apart from painting work that still needs to be completed," said Suresh Reddy. Kamala Harris will also be visiting to inaugurate the temple along with California Governor Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear among several other guests.

Born and raised in Telangana, Suresh Reddy built his career in industries like mining and infrastructure, but his true passion lies in uplifting communities. He chairs the Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization he founded to honor Dr. Gopalan's legacy.

The foundation focuses on education for underprivileged children, women's empowerment programs, and health initiatives in rural areas. "Dr. Shyamala was a trailblazer who bridged India and America with her hard work and values," Reddy says. "Through this temple, we want to celebrate not just her, but every strong woman who builds futures for others." Under his leadership, the foundation has already supported thousands of students with scholarships and built community centers, showing Reddy's hands-on approach to social change.

The temple project is a labor of love led by the foundation. Workers are using traditional Kakatiya-style architecture, with tall gopurams (towers), detailed stone pillars, and carvings of gods and myths from ancient stories. Local artisans from nearby villages are involved every step, turning each block of stone into a piece of history revived. It's not just about fixing the building; the site will become a hub for community good. The foundation plans free health camps, skill-training workshops for women, and after-school programs to help poor kids learn and grow. Reddy's goal is clear: make the temple a place where people find spiritual peace and real-life support. He personally oversees progress, often visiting the site to ensure the work respects the site's sacred roots while adding modern touches for safety and accessibility.

This effort highlights Reddy's deep ties to his heritage. As an industrialist, he's created jobs and boosted local economies, but philanthropy is his way of saying thanks. The Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation, named after Dr. Gopalan, reflects his admiration for her journey from a small town in India to global fame. Dr. Gopalan, a breast cancer researcher and civil rights fighter, raised Kamala and her sister Maya as a single mom, teaching them to fight for justice. Rumors swirl that Kamala might join the temple's opening ceremony, turning it into a moment of cultural pride that links India's past with the world's future.

Reddy's work with the foundation goes beyond this one project. It runs ongoing drives to educate girls in remote areas, provide clean water, and promote health awareness—areas close to Dr. Gopalan's heart. By naming the foundation after her, Reddy ensures her story inspires the next generation. The temple, once in ruins, now stands as a beacon of endurance. It honors Telugu resilience against historical odds and celebrates Dr. Gopalan's unbreakable spirit. Whether pilgrims come for prayers or families for learning, the site will remind everyone of the power of one person's legacy. Thanks to Nalla Suresh Reddy and his foundation, ruins have turned into reverence, connecting hearts across time and borders.

Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris (1938–2009) was an Indian-American biomedical scientist born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She pursued higher education in the United States, earning a Ph.D. in endocrinology and nutrition from the University of California, Berkeley. Shyamala became a pioneering researcher in breast cancer biology, working at institutions like the University of California, San Francisco, and McGill University. She was a fierce advocate for civil rights, women's empowerment, and immigrant communities, often emphasizing perseverance and breaking barriers. As a single mother, she instilled strong values of resilience and justice in her children.

Her connection to Kamala Harris is deeply personal: Shyamala was Kamala's mother. She married Donald Harris, a Jamaican-American economist, in 1963, and they had two daughters—Kamala (born 1964) and Maya (born 1967). The couple divorced in 1971, but Shyamala raised the girls primarily in Oakland, California, while pursuing her career. Kamala Harris, who served as U.S. Vice President from 2021 to 2025, has often credited her mother's influence for shaping her path in law, politics, and public service. Shyamala's immigrant story and scientific achievements inspired Kamala's focus on equality and opportunity, making her a symbol of the Indian diaspora's global impact.