Paradeep Parivahan to Launch ₹44.86 Crore IPO on March 17

Odisha-based logistics firm Paradeep Parivahan is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹44.86 crore, with a price band of ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share of ₹10 face value. The IPO will open for subscription on March 17 and close on March 19, 2025.The offering is a completely fresh issue of equity shares, with the company planning to utilize ₹35 crore from the proceeds for working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.Founded in 2000, Paradeep Parivahan specializes in logistics services, ship husbandry, and stevedoring operations in and around Paradeep Port in Odisha. The company plays a key role in facilitating port-based transportation and cargo handling.Post-issue, the company's equity shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform, providing investors an opportunity to participate in its growth as it continues to expand its logistics operations.