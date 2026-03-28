NAR-India Announces New Leadership Team

Hyderabad: NAR-India, the country’s apex body representing real estate transaction advisors, announced its new national leadership team following the successful conclusion of its annual convention in Mumbai, an event that catalysed business engagements exceeding ₹3000 crore and reinforced the growing influence of organised real estate brokerage in India.

Positioned as one of the largest gatherings of its kind, the convention brought together over 1,800 delegates from across the country, including realtors, developers, investors, financial institutions, retailers and corporate occupiers. The scale of participation translated into real, on-ground deal-making, strategic partnerships and cross-market collaborations across residential, commercial and retail segments.

The event served as a high-value business platform, with structured B2B meetings, project showcases and investment discussions driving tangible outcomes. Leading corporate groups such as Reliance, Tata and Birla actively explored large-scale real estate opportunities, highlighting increasing institutional interest in working with organised brokerage networks to enable faster, more transparent transactions.

The convention also stood out for its diverse mix of industry voices and thought leadership. Insight-driven sessions led by stalwarts like Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Hafeez Contractor, along with inspiring addresses by personalities such as Boman Irani, Savji Dholakia and Jaya Kishori, created a balanced platform combining business, policy and human insight, further elevating the stature of the event. Hosted by the AREA Group, the event was executed by a 45-member organising team, setting a strong benchmark for future editions of the national convention.

New Leadership Team includes, Chairman: Mr. Sumanth Reddy; Vice Chairman & Global Ambassador: Mr. Tarun Bhatia; Immediate Past President: Mr. Amit Chopra; President: Mr. Chandresh Vithalani; President-Elect: Mr. Ashish Mehta; CEO: Mr. Samir Arora; Vice Presidents: Mr. Arvind Gupta, Mr. Ramkumar, Mr. Zakir Bhati, Mr. Santosh Avalaki; Hon. Secretary: Mr. Chetan Chopra; Joint Secretary: Ms. Sonia Sachdeva; Organising Secretary: Mr. Appom; Directors (Zones): East – Mr. Abhimanyu Modi, South – Mr. Sivalingam M, West – Mr. Udayan Mane, Central – Mr. Brijesh Patel.

Mr. Sumanth Reddy, Chairman, NAR-India, said the convention demonstrated how deeper collaboration across stakeholders is directly translating into business velocity, improved trust and more structured deal flows across markets.

Mr. Chandresh Vithalani, President, NAR-India, added that the scale, diversity and outcomes of the convention signal a clear shift towards a more organised, transparent and professionally driven brokerage ecosystem in India.

Mr. Ashish Mehta, President-Elect and Event Chair, NAR-India, said, “This convention has gone beyond conversations to deliver measurable outcomes. The scale of participation, the quality of engagement and the volume of business generated reflect a clear shift in how the industry collaborates and transacts. What we have built here is not just an event, but a high-impact business platform that will continue to create opportunities and drive growth for stakeholders across the ecosystem.”

The newly appointed leadership team will focus on:

• Advancing the vision of organised real estate

• Advocating for ‘One India, One License’

• Strengthening alignment with RERA frameworks

• Expanding education and skill development initiatives

• Building a digital platform for seamless transactions

• Enhancing engagement with government and policy stakeholders

With renewed leadership and strong post-event momentum, NAR-India is well-positioned to accelerate the formalisation and growth of India’s real estate brokerage sector.