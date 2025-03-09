Leading by Example: Devidyuti Ghosh on Women Leadership in Hospitality

Devidyuti Ghosh, Hotel Manager of Mulberry Shades Nandi Hills, is a shining example of women leadership in the hospitality industry. In this exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, she shares her insights on women empowerment, wellness, and the future of hospitality



As a woman leader in a traditionally male-dominated industry, what advice would you give to aspiring female hospitality professionals?





As a woman leader in a traditionally male-dominated industry, my advice to aspiring female hospitality professionals is simple: be determined and embrace every challenge that comes your way. Do not let self-doubt dictate your path. The hospitality industry thrives on diversity, and women deliver a powerful combination of empathy, creativity, and resilience. Commit to honing your skills, seek out learning opportunities, and actively build a network of mentors and allies. Above all, support and uplift other women; when we rise together, we drive meaningful and lasting change.

How does Mulberry Shades Nandi Hills redefine wellness for modern travelers, and what unique initiatives have you implemented to achieve this?





At Mulberry Shades Nandi Hills, we believe that wellness is a holistic experience that goes beyond just spa treatments or fitness routines. We have designed our offerings to integrate nature, mindfulness, and rejuvenation. From immersive cultural experiences and wellness-inspired cuisine to guided nature trails and personalized wellness programs, we ensure that every guest discovers their version of relaxation and rejuvenation.

What role do you think cultural immersion plays in creating memorable hospitality experiences?





Cultural immersion transforms a simple stay into a meaningful journey. When guests connect with local heritage, traditions, and flavours, their experience becomes truly unforgettable. At Mulberry Shades, we celebrate the rich culture of Nandi Hills through curated art, regional cuisine, and storytelling. We ensure that our guests don’t just visit but truly experience the soul of the destination. At Mulberry Shades, we celebrate the rich culture of Nandi Hills through curated art, regional cuisine, and storytelling. We strive to create not just a place to stay but a vibrant experience that resonates long after their departure. By ensuring that our guests don’t just visit but truly experience the soul of the destination, we help them forge lasting memories and connections that enhance both their journey and our community.

How can hotels lead the way in promoting sustainable travel practices?





Sustainability is no longer a choice; it’s a responsibility. Hotels and resorts must lead by example through conscious sourcing, energy-efficient practices, waste reduction, and supportof local communities. At Mulberry Shades, we integrate sustainability into our operations, whether it’s through eco-friendly architecture, partnerships with local artisans, or initiatives that minimize our environmental footprint. Travelers today seek responsible tourism and hospitality, and it is up to us to deliver it.

What's the significance of storytelling in hospitality, and how do you create memorable experiences for guests?





Storytelling is at the heart of great hospitality. A well-crafted story creates an emotional connection with guests, making their experience richer and more meaningful. At our hotel, we weave narratives into every touchpoint—whether it’s through the history of our property, the carefully curated decor, or the personalized service that makes each guest feel special. Every detail contributes to a story, and that’s what makes an experience truly memorable.

How do you see the future of hospitality evolving, and what trends or innovations do you think will shape the industry in the coming years?



The future of hospitality will be defined by personalization, sustainability, and technology. Guests today seek hyper-personalized experiences tailored to their preferences, seamless digital integration for convenience, and responsible travel options that align with their values. Wellness-driven hospitality will continue to grow, and we will see more hotels incorporating nature, mindfulness, and immersive cultural elements into their offerings. The industry is evolving rapidly, and those who can adapt while maintaining genuine human connections will thrive.