Jindal Stainless Collaborates with Sunrisers Hyderabad
With this partnership, Jindal Stainless aims to harness the cultural and emotional connect of cricket in India
Jindal Stainless, India’s leading stainless steel manufacturer, has announced its partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a T20 league team, as the team’s Official Stainless Partner. Marking Jindal Stainless’ first-of-its-kind association, the partnership reflects the company’s strategic focus on expanding brand visibility and intensifying its efforts to connect with the youth through one of India’s most influential cricket platforms.
The association entails exclusive branding right for the company across key products segments like stainless steel pipes and tubes, stainless steel rebars, and stainless steel kitchenware and sinks.
Commenting on the association, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr. Abhyuday Jindal, said, “Sunrisers Hyderabad is one of the top teams, consistently enthralling audiences with its high-octane performance. Our partnership with SRH marks an important step in our brand journey towards building a stronger connect with consumers. There is no better platform than cricket, one of the most powerful cultural forces, to drive this forward. As we continue to expand our presence across multiple regions in the country, this collaboration will help showcase the versatility and effectiveness of stainless steel in everyday applications to a wider audience.”
Mr. K Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “We are delighted to have Jindal Stainless as our Official Stainless Partner. This collaboration brings together two brands that are driven by performance, resilience and commitment to excellence. We are confident that this association will help build strong connect across diverse audiences while creating long-lasting value for both brands.”
Adding further perspective, Director - Corporate Affairs, Jindal Stainless, Mr. Vijay Sharma, said, “This association is designed to go beyond visibility and create meaningful engagement across the ecosystem. By collaborating with a high-energy franchise like Sunrisers Hyderabad, we are creating stronger recall through a sharper and more relatable brand narrative. The partnership also helps us extend its value across our wider partner landscape, supporting stronger co-branded outreach during a high-impact sporting season.”
As part of the collaboration, Jindal Stainless will leverage premium content opportunities, featuring leading SRH sportsmen, alongside full team imagery and integrations across platforms. The brand will also establish in-stadium visibility through kiosks and activations on matchdays, and co-create content initiatives with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s official digital channels. Through the association, the company’s strategic partners can also leverage approved co-branded assets, helping amplify outreach across retail, trade, and local market initiatives.
With this partnership, Jindal Stainless aims to harness the cultural and emotional connect of cricket in India, while reinforcing stainless steel’s position as a trusted, high-performance material across everyday and industrial applications.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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