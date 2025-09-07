In an unprecedented celebration of shopping convenience, Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, today announced the launch of its inaugural annual mega sale and India’s quickest sale, Instamart Quick India Movement 2025. The sale brings shoppers exciting offers with quick delivery, creating a shopping experience like never before. The sale is set to go live on both the Instamart app and the Swiggy app from September 19 to September 28, 2025.

Customers can look forward to massive discounts ranging from 50-90% off*, with significant markdowns across electronics, kitchen and dining, beauty and personal care, toys, and more, delivered in just 10 minutes*. With over 50,000 products on offer, Instamart is reimagining festive shopping by bringing the speed and convenience of quick commerce to the season’s biggest offers.



Bank offers: To maximize savings, shoppers can get an instant 10% off up to ₹1000* with all Axis Bank Credit Cards.



Brought to customers in partnership with boAt, Philips, Bergner, Pampers, and in association with Airwick and Nestasia, the Quick India Movement Sale brings India’s most loved and trusted brands at unbeatable prices across a wide range of categories.



Electronics - Mobiles, Projectors, Audio



The sale will feature marquee launches and offers, including access to the newly launched iPhone 17 in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Blockbuster deals on popular smartphones like OnePlus and Oppo, and gadgets and appliances like boAt, JBL, Philips, Portronics, Ambrane, Noise, Dubstep, Eveready, and Lifelong, among others.

Home & Kitchen



From style to functionality, discounts on leading names such as D’Decor, Cello, Prestige, Bergner, Nestasia, Borosil, and Scotch Brite. Blockbuster bargains include products like air fryers, premium linen sets, dinner sets, cleaning essentials, and more.



Baby & Personal Care

Unmissable offers on everyday personal care staples with brands like L’Oréal Paris, Pampers, Philips, Himalaya, Nivea, and Dove, among others.

Everyday Essentials



The sale will also offer great value on daily essentials, with leading names such as Ariel, Aashirvaad, Airwick, and Mortein. To complement indulgent festive shopping, there will be irresistible deals on Ferrero Rocher, Haldirams, Kellogg’s, India Gate, The Whole Truth, and household essentials from Origami—ensuring convenience meets celebration this festive season.



Toys & Family Fun



Adding to the festive excitement, shoppers can discover deals on family-favorite toy brands like Barbie, LEGO, and Monopoly—making the Quick India Movement a one-stop destination for festive gifting and family entertainment.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and logistics innovation, the sale ensures that every deal is delivered with the industry-leading speed and reliability Instamart customers have come to expect. More than just festive-scale offers, Instamart Quick India Movement makes convenience, choice, and value instantly accessible to everyone.