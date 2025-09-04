India’s Finest Reputation Icons to address PRana 2025 by PRCAI

New Delhi: Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) brings its second and transformative edition of PRana 2025: India RISE Story, an industry-first story convention that beckons the creative mavericks, change-makers, visionaries and disruptors to weave the story of India’s RISE.



As India charts its course toward the centenary of Independence in 2047, PRana 2025 emerges as the most spirited confluence of real and diverse stories from the communication world, influencing the country’s reputation. PRana 2025 is here to champion the stories of India’s RISE - Reputation through Innovation, Sustainability, and Entrepreneurship that are rewriting and reimagining India’s growth story.

“PRana is here to become a platform to shape and tell the story of India’s RISE, with honesty, courage, and panache. This is where strategic storytelling morphs into national strategy, and together, we draft the next chapter of India’s RISE, with brevity and gravitas,” said Kunal Kishore, President, PRCAI

PRana 2025 will feature over 20 eminent voices from diverse spheres of influence. The prominent speaker line-up include Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Cabinet Minister, Shri Jayant Sinha, Former Union Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation & President, Eversource Capital and several reputation drivers and achievers including Manish Sabharwal, Co-Founder & Chairman, TeamLease Services; Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO, DigiYatra Foundation; Naina Lal Kidwai, Chair, Rothschild India & India Sanitation Coalition; Gaurav Gupta, Creative Director of Gaurav Gupta Studio; Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder, ReNew & President, UN Global Impact Network India; Suresh Narayanan, Former Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Limited; Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals; Aditya Ghosh, Co-Founder, Akasa Air, Founder of Homage Advisers; Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder, Mann Deshi Foundation; Vikram Chandra, Founder of Editorji Technologies; Aabha Bakaya, Founder & CEO, Ladies Who Lead; Nandini Bhalla, Editor-in-Chief of The Word Magazine; J. Sai Deepak, Senior Advocate, Delhi High Court; Rajeev Masand, COO, Dharma Cornerstone Agency & Leading Film Critic; Shri Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor, Indore, and Anvitaa Dutt, Filmmaker, Screenwriter & Director; and India Climber & Reliance Foundation Athlete, Kaamya Karthikeyan.

The invigorating story convention will feature four sets of R.I.S.E dialogue with fireside chats, to in- conversation panels, and its signature 300Wise story format of five-minute narrative by India’s reputation architects and impact leaders highlighting the criticality of reputation, the stories of innovative game-changing ideas, the narratives on Sustainability and environment, and the most aspirational and heartfelt stories of Entrepreneurship, testifying grit and determination that refused to take no for an answer!

PRana 2025 is the epicentre of India’s shift towards the power of communication and storytelling, influencing business growth. As communicators now collaborate directly with the C-suite, it’s evident that PR is no longer an ancillary function but a strategic partner in achieving business goals. PRCAI SPRINT 2024-25*, the industry survey, reveals that while private corporates (46%) remain the big contributor, start-ups (22%) and NGOs (11%) have emerged as high-growth segments. Growing at a compounded decadal CAGR of 12.8%, the PR industry is expected to reach ₹4,570 crores by FY 2030, driven by strategic PR practices for business outcomes, technological advancements, influencer marketing, and purpose-driven communications.

A meticulously curated, by-invitation-only gathering of communication industry leaders, C-Suite, cultural and social architects, PRana 2025 will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. During the story convention, PRCAI will unveil a whitepaper on how C-Suite sees Brand India’s place and reputation in the new world order and what’s driving those sentiments.

“The second edition of PRana marks a bolder step forward in reimagining how we shape narratives for a changing India. What makes this edition unique is its deeper focus on collaboration between industry pioneers, visionaries and reputation strategists to address not just national, but global storytelling challenges. It’s more than a movement, it’s a blueprint for the future of public engagement, credible narratives and crafting stories that last forever,” concluded Deeptie Sethi, CEO of PRCAI.