Indian Sports Ecosystem Needs Structured Investment, Strong Policy Backing: IAMGAME CEO

What was the core idea behind founding IAMGAME, and how do you envision its role in transforming India’s sports business ecosystem?

The core idea behind IAMGAME was simple yet urgent—to build a powerful, unified platform that connects every stakeholder in India’s sports ecosystem. From athletes and startups to investors, policymakers, and global federations, IAMGAME was envisioned as a space where conversations become collaborations, and vision turns into action.

We’ve seen the passion for sport in India. What we lacked was an ecosystem that nurtures and scales it. IAMGAME is that bridgebringing together innovation, investment, and intent to unlock the massive untapped potential of India’s sports economy.

With India’s sports industry projected to touch $100 billion by 2027, what key strategies is IAMGAME adopting to align with and accelerate this growth?

We believe that to reach that $100 billion milestone, India needs not just fans and athletes but structured investment, cutting-edge tech, and strong policy backing. IAMGAME is focusing on three strategies:

Creating high-value intersections between business and sport through curated panels, pitch sessions, and investor roundtables.

Accelerating sports-tech innovation by spotlighting startups and giving them access to funding and feedback from top VCs.

Engaging with government bodies and federations to align with national development goals like Viksit Bharat 2047.

IAMGAME is not just tracking the industry’s growth, we’re helping shape its trajectory.

How does IAMGAME support sports startups, investors, and early-stage innovators in building a stronger sports-tech and business ecosystem?

IAMGAME acts as a launchpad. Whether you're a startup with a wearable that tracks performance or a platform reimagining fan engagement, we give you the exposure and network you need.

Through initiatives like THE GAME PLAN—our closed-door VC pitch session where we create real-world opportunities for startups to connect with serious investors. We also offer curated workshops, mentorship sessions, and access to data-driven insights to help founders sharpen their business models and find the right market fit.

For investors, IAMGAME is the deal-flow they’ve been waiting for in India’s sports-tech space.

What role does IAMGAME play in encouraging corporate and brand investments in Indian sports, and how is it different from other sports-related conventions?

Brands are always looking for authentic ways to connect with India’s youthand sport is the heartbeat of that culture. IAMGAME offers a strategic lens into how brands can build meaningful, long-term engagements through partnerships with athletes, leagues, and tech platforms.

What sets us apart is our focus on business outcomes, not just buzz. We’re not another fan fest—we’re a conclave where deals are made, partnerships are born, and investments are guided by insight.

How is technology and innovation—particularly from sports-tech startups—being integrated into IAMGAME 2025 to reshape the future of sports?

IAMGAME 2025 will showcase how technology is not just supporting sport. It’s redefining it. From AI-driven coaching tools to blockchain ticketing to immersive fan experiences, we’re spotlighting the full spectrum of sports-tech innovation.

We’re building a space where startups can demo their products, gain feedback from users, and secure investment, all under one roof. More than a showcase, it’s a real-world testing ground for the next big thing in Indian sport.

In what ways do you believe sports can act as a serious economic catalyst for India, especially in line with the Government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision?

Sport is one of India’s most underleveraged growth sectors. It can drive tourism, create millions of jobs, and ignite the startup economy. Imagine the ripple effect of world-class infrastructure, league development, and sports-tech exports. This is how sport becomes part of India’s GDP story.

IAMGAME supports Viksit Bharat 2047 by bringing structure, scale, and strategy to this sector. We’re showing that sport isn't just a passion, it’s policy-worthy.

Where do you see IAMGAME in the next five years, and how do you plan to expand its impact on grassroots development and regional outreach?

In five years, I see IAMGAME as India’s most influential sports-business platform, one that operates not just at the top tier, but at the grassroots.

We’re working on regional chapters that will connect local talent and federations with national resources. We’ll expand our scouting, mentorship, and funding programs to tier-2 and tier-3 citiesbecause the next Olympic champion or sports-tech unicorn won’t just come from metros.

IAMGAME’s journey has just begun. The dream is to democratize access to opportunity, across sport, across India.