HMSI Celebrates 5 Years of Road Safety Impact at Safety Driving Education Centre in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh

Vizag: Reinforcing its commitment to safer roads, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) commemorated the 5th anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. The event was graced by Sh. V Jaya Prakash, Road Transport Officer (currently serving as In-charge Deputy Transport Commissioner), alongside other dignitaries.

Since its inception in 2020, the Vizag SDEC has trained over 1.51 lakh individuals - spanning school children, college students, and working professionals through engaging theoretical and hands-on sessions. The 5th Anniversary Celebration featured safety riding sessions for Learning License Applicants aimed at building real-world road awareness. The day concluded with a cake cutting ceremony and a reminder that safety begins with informed choices on the road.



Continuing the journey towards safer roads, Vizag SDEC is part of a larger, nationwide effort to build a culture where road safety is second nature. As the SDEC enters its 6th year, HMSI reaffirms its intent to further expanding the reach and impact of its road safety initiatives. The journey is ongoing, and every such step brings us closer to a future where road safety is not just taught but lived. In 2021, Honda announced its global vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.

A key pillar of HMSI’s vision is cultivating a safety-first mindset among children by 2030, transforming them into road safety ambassadors. Through school and college programs, HMSI aims to embed road safety as a core value in young minds. HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on spreading Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to corporates and society at large.

HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached more than 10 million Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:



Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.



1. PRACTICAL LEARNING: A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all to experience over 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding.

2. INTERACTIVE SESSION: Participants also underwent Kiken Yosoku Training (KYT), a danger prediction module designed to enhance awareness and promote safer driving behaviour.

3. EXISTING DRIVERS HONING RIDING SKILLS: Students & school staff members who are already existing riders tested & honed their riding skills through slow riding activities and riding on narrow planks.