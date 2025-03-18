GRT Jewellers Launches Swarna Ugadi Festive Offers

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers said it had launched a special festive campaign, ‘Swarna Ugadi’, bringing exciting offers for customers to mark the festival.

In a statement, GRT Jewellers is said it was offering special discounts for a limited time. Customers can avail Rs 50 off per gram on gold jewellery, Rs 75 extra per gram on old gold exchange, 10 per cent off on diamond and uncut diamond jewellery (excluding solitaires), 25 per cent off on making charges for silver articles, and 10 per cent off on silver jewellery MRP.

Ugadi is a time for new beginnings, and GRT Jewellers wanted to make it even more special with festive offers, it said. Founded in 1964, GRT Jewellers has 62 showrooms across India and the brand is known for its quality, craftsmanship, and diverse collections in gold, diamond, platinum, silver, and gemstones, the statement said.