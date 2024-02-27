GRT Jewellers Announces Chevi Ringula Sambharalu

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers announced its much-awaited Chevi Ringula Sambharalu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kaadhani Kondattam in Tamil Nadu, and Kiviyoleya Sambhrama in Karnataka, an exhibition and sale showcasing an extensive array of impeccable handcrafted earrings. From classic designs to contemporary trends, each piece is meticulously crafted with precision and passion, reflecting the brand's commitment to excellence. As part of the festivities, GRT Jewellers introduced exclusive offers on gold jewellery. Customers can now enjoy an additional Rs 50 per gram on the exchange of old gold jewellery and avail of a reduction of Rs 50 per gram on the purchase of new gold jewellery. These enticing offers make the experience of acquiring luxurious adornments even more rewarding.

Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, said, “We are excited to unveil our stunning collection of earrings with Chevi Ringula Sambharalu. At GRT Jewellers, we believe in offering not just jewellery, but the essence of beauty and grace. We invite our customers to explore our exquisite large collection of earrings and experience the craftsmanship and elegance that define GRT Jewellers.”

G.R. Radhakrishnan, MD, GRT Jewellers, also added “The Chevi Ringula Sambharalu is a celebration of style and sophistication, where each piece tells a unique story of craftsmanship and creativity. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are thrilled to present them with an unparalleled selection of earrings and excellent offers to go with it. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this grand celebration of elegance and glamour."