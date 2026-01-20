India’s Long-Haul Travel Goes Electric

Fresh Bus, India’s pioneering all-electric intercity bus service, today announced a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Exponent Energy, a Bengaluru-based tech company. This strategic alliance introduces India’s first rapid-charging, long-range electric intercity bus platform, fundamentally reimagining intercity mobility by delivering a travel experience that is more comfortable, sustainable, scalable, and commercially viable across India’s vast network.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the Indian transportation sector. Fresh Bus is set to become India’s first and only intercity electric bus operator capable of deploying a 100% all-sleeper EV fleet on long-distance routes, fortified by Exponent Energy's superfast charging capabilities. This approach transforms traditional EV limitations into a competitive advantage for scalable, efficient intercity operations.

Under this comprehensive partnership, Fresh Bus has committed to deploying up to 250 electric buses, supported by Exponent Energy’s rapid-charging platform and 1.5 MW charging infrastructure. Fresh Bus will shortly commence services on the high-demand Hyderabad–Bengaluru corridor, marking the first phase of a planned pan-India expansion.

Traditionally, intercity electric buses, often limited to an effective range of around 350 km, faced challenges with extended charging times. Fresh Bus, in collaboration with Exponent Energy, has co-designed a comprehensive ecosystem that unlocks unlimited range for EV buses through en route 15 minute rapid charging.

Instead of relying on larger, heavier, and more expensive battery packs to extend range, Exponent Energy’s rapid-charging platform enables long-haul operations through robust superfast charging. This, combined with megawatt-scale charging infra deployment along highways, enables the buses to effectively have long-range capabilities to serve even 1,000 km trip routes, while simultaneously allowing rapid turnaround times between trips. This significantly reduces mid-point charging halts, enhances passenger experience, ensures faster turnaround times, improved fleet utilization, and greater service frequency. This makes longer, high-demand intercity routes operationally viable for electric buses – routes previously constrained by prolonged charging stops and range limitations – and lowers the total cost of ownership compared to oversized battery configurations.

"This is a systems-level solution built for real-world intercity operations. Fast charging is inherently more efficient than simply adding oversized batteries," said Sudhakar Chirra, Founder & CEO, Fresh Bus. "After two years of close collaboration and rigorous joint engineering with Exponent Energy, we’re ready to deploy at scale. We are not merely adopting EVs; we are co-designing a new paradigm for intercity travel that is faster, more reliable, and ultimately, more passenger-centric, directly addressing the myth that electric buses cannot reliably conquer India’s vast intercity network."

Commenting on the announcement, Arun Vinayak, Founder & CEO of Exponent Energy stated, “Rapid charging truly unlocks the opportunity to replace diesel buses with EVs on long-haul routes. A 15-minute quick charge every 300 km during highway pitstops allows for diesel vehicle like operations with all the benefits of EVs to the fleet operator, the passengers and the climate.

We’re proud to have developed the entire 1.5MW charging capability and rapid charging technology in India. And we’re proud to be working with Fresh Bus to co-design the ecosystem. Together, we’re putting India in pole position when it comes to long haul electrification globally”

This marks a significant step in accelerating India’s transition from conventional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) buses to commercially viable, scalable electric intercity transportation. Fresh Bus's ambitious vision is to capture 10% of India’s intercity market share by operating 10,000 EV buses, and this partnership with Exponent Energy is a monumental stride toward achieving that goal.

"Our goal is not just to operate electric buses, but to fundamentally redefine what intercity travel looks like in India – making it seamless, sustainable, and superior," added Chirra. "This collaboration with Exponent Energy brings us closer to that vision, paving the way for an unparalleled intercity travel experience for millions of Indians."