DroneMaster Redefines Energy Asset Management with Drone Intelligence

Energy projects such as wind farms and solar parks are often located in remote, challenging terrains, making their regular inspection and maintenance both time-consuming and resource-intensive. Drones have emerged as a game-changing solution, offering faster inspection cycles, real-time analytics, and enhanced safety for field operations.

Recognizing this potential early, Pune-based POWERCON Group launched DroneMaster in early 2022 as an in-house division, which by mid-2025 grew into a standalone company, DroneMaster Aerial Technologies Private Limited.