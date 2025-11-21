DroneMaster Redefines Energy Asset Management with Drone Intelligence
Application specific Drone aided solutions for e-security of Solar Parks as well as Rotor blade cleaning system for Wind Turbines is under development which will prove as a boon for RE industry.
Energy projects such as wind farms and solar parks are often located in remote, challenging terrains, making their regular inspection and maintenance both time-consuming and resource-intensive. Drones have emerged as a game-changing solution, offering faster inspection cycles, real-time analytics, and enhanced safety for field operations.
Recognizing this potential early, Pune-based POWERCON Group launched DroneMaster in early 2022 as an in-house division, which by mid-2025 grew into a standalone company, DroneMaster Aerial Technologies Private Limited.
At the heart of DroneMaster’s ecosystem is WiseViewTM, a proprietary analytics platform that aggregates and processes data from drones equipped with optical, thermal, and LiDAR sensors. The platform delivers actionable insights in real time, enabling early fault detection, predictive maintenance, and precision asset management while dramatically cutting inspection time and costs.
Today, DroneMaster supports a diverse portfolio of clients, including global government agencies and renewable energy operators. What began as a small team of specialists in Jan 2022, working on multiple WTGs and Transmission line inspection project has grown into a fully scaled network, with multiple teams operating in nearly every major state across western, central, and south-eastern India, regions that offer some of the country’s best wind and solar potential.
Under the leadership of Prateek Kakulte, DroneMaster is also driving the indigenization of drone hardware, developing modular, cost-efficient drones locally in alignment with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative. This effort aims to reduce dependence on imported components for the drones, which can cost upwards of ₹25 lakhs per unit, including sensors and batteries.
Beyond renewables, DroneMaster solutions have supported high-security surveillance for government agencies and are being tested for agricultural applications such as seed dispersal and pesticide spraying, as well as coastal rescue operations.
For POWERCON, DroneMaster represents a strategic leap in advancing India’s renewable energy ecosystem, leveraging aerial intelligence to enhance asset reliability, operational safety, and the broader transition toward sustainable infrastructure.