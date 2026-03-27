Dr. Sangita Reddy Elected NATHEALTH President

Hyderabad: NATHEALTH, an apex body representing the Indian healthcare industry, has announced Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group as its new President for FY 2026-2027. Dr. Reddy succeeds Ms. Ameera Shah, Promoter & Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. The announcement was made at the Annual General Meeting held following the 12th NATHEALTH Arogya Bharat Annual Summit 2026.

Joining Dr. Reddy in the new leadership team are Mr. Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Poly Medicure Ltd., as Senior Vice President, along with Mr. Varun Khanna, Group MD, Quality Care India Ltd. as Vice President. Further extensions to the leadership team will be announced in due course.

Speaking on her appointment as the President of NATHEALTH, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “As India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, healthcare must evolve from episodic treatment to a system that prioritises prevention, patient safety and long-term wellbeing. Strengthening primary care, expanding insurance coverage and embedding preventive health practices across communities will be critical to reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases and improving outcomes for millions.

At the same time, technology, digital health platforms and data-driven care can help extend access to quality healthcare in underserved regions and ensure continuity of care. At NATHEALTH, we will work closely with government and industry stakeholders to promote policies that enhance quality standards, build trust in the healthcare system and create an integrated, resilient ecosystem that delivers safe, affordable, and accessible healthcare for every Indian. My work in these areas continues to be guided by my father’s (Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals) vision and leadership on preventive health.”

Senior Vice President of NATHEALTH, Mr. Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Poly Medicure Ltd., said, “India is well-positioned to emerge as a global hub for Medtech innovation, advanced medical device manufacturing, and healthcare technology solutions. With strong clinical expertise, a rapidly expanding digital health ecosystem and growing capabilities in MedTech and diagnostics, the country is well positioned to lead the next phase of healthcare transformation. Realising this potential will require sustained investment in research and development, supportive regulatory frameworks, and deeper collaboration between industry, academia and policymakers.

As India moves forward on the path of Aarogya Bharat Mission 2047, strengthening domestic innovation and manufacturing will not only enhance healthcare access at home but also position India as a trusted global partner for high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions.”

Vice President of NATHEALTH, Mr. Varun Khanna, Group MD, Quality Care India Ltd. said, “The next phase of India’s healthcare evolution will be defined by how effectively we integrate quality, accessibility and efficiency across care delivery. Strengthening hospital infrastructure, standardising clinical protocols and leveraging technology to enhance care delivery can significantly improve patient outcomes across the country. At the same time, strengthening closer collaboration between providers, policymakers and industry stakeholders will be essential to creating a more integrated and efficient healthcare ecosystem. At NATHEALTH, I look forward to supporting initiatives that advance quality standards, improve affordability and expand access to reliable healthcare services, particularly in underserved regions. By aligning innovation with patient needs and system-level efficiency, India can build a resilient healthcare framework that delivers consistent, high-quality care at scale.”

The leadership transition comes at a critical juncture for India’s healthcare sector. With healthcare receiving renewed national focus as reflected in the Union Budget for FY 2026–27 and the continued emphasis by Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on strengthening health systems, the role of NATHEALTH as a key convening platform for the healthcare ecosystem has become increasingly pivotal.

As the sector evolves, fostering collaboration between industry, government and other stakeholders, particularly through public–private partnerships, will be essential to advancing access, innovation and resilience in healthcare delivery. At this important moment for the sector, the reins of NATHEALTH have been taken over by Dr. Sangita Reddy.