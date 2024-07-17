Do you think with your pen?

: Take this fountain pen and start writing. Feel the paper scratch under its golden nib and let each letter take shape. Watch your thoughts as each stroke of intention and possibility, from tasteless compositions in the back of your head, turn into seamless literature. Or scribble freely, as you will, watching the lines and circles take shape with a precision that speaks of quality. Check if the sensation in your hand is one of perfect balance; it will make writing a pleasure. This fountain pen will work well for you if you have `45,000 to invest or at least `750 to save the golden nib and this experience is free at Deccan Pen Stores, a 96-year-old pen manufacturer's store in Hyderabad.Deccan Pen Stores, founded in 1928 at Abids by Sabih Akhter Siddiqui, who came from Allahabad, started working in Hyderabad, established his store, and then settled here. Initially, the store sold pens such as Pelican and Duro, imported from England, Germany, and a few other countries. Later on, when the market increased, they introduced many more brands and gradually started manufacturing and repairing pens.“Many people have strong attachments to their pens; some because they were passed down from their grandparents or ancestors, and they take care of them. Sometimes people get attached to their pens because they have fond memories of them or just because they are fond of a certain pen,” said Hassan Siddiqui, one of the owners of Deccan Pen Stores. “Some people wish to restore their pens and use them once more. That’s also where our store helps. We have a service centre where we repair pens and get clients from all around the world, not just India,” Siddiqui added.The business was passed down from one generation to another. The third generation of the family currently runs the shop. Since 1928, the shop has established two branches and a manufacturing and repair centre. “When we write with a pen, a thought process goes on in our mind. A pen puts it to paper and lets our thoughts flow freely,” said Hassan Siddiqui.According to Hassan Siddiqui, their store is different because of their knowledge of the products they sell. The Deccan Pen Store also customises products as per the requirements of the customer. The pens are designed according to the way a person wants for writing, making the experience comfortable.Different types of pens are suitable for different types of hands. For instance, small-sized and less thick pens are preferred by people with smaller hands and slimmer fingers, and they are comfortable writing with such pens. Bigger and thicker pens are preferred by people who have bigger hands and thicker fingers. “Because of that, a pen that is suitable for men may not be suitable for women and vice versa,: Siddiqui said. “You can find 100-year-old pens made differently for men and women,” he said.Post-COVID, the demand for pens in the shop has increased. Before COVID, the love for fountain pens was limited to certain people only, such as some authors, doctors, screenwriters, and judges, but not beyond that. “But now, we have regular clients who are interested in fountain pens,” he said.“Some parents also want their kids to use fountain pens as it improves handwriting, so they want their kids to practise with fountain pens at home. Due to this, the new generation is also coming to our stores to use fountain pens,” he added.Hassan Siddiqui said, currently, we have a very good demand for pens and we are not able to match it with the production. Deccan Pen Stores sells pens of various price ranges. It starts from very basic `5 rupees pens to high range and premium quality pens such as Waterman, Schaeffer’s, Hauser, Sailor, etc. The names of a few of the signature pens that they sell are Deccan Advocate, Deccan Masterpiece, Deccan Advocate Junior, and Deccan Cigar.“The price range of pens that we manufacture starts from 750 to 1000 rupees and goes up to 40,000 to 45,000 rupees, depending upon the material used,” Siddiqui said. If it is a gold nib pen, the prices are going to be higher. “We are happy that people are again using fountain pens and reviving the culture of using them,” Siddiqui added further.