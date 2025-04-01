Cognizant Appoints Sailaja Josyula as Global Head of GCC Service Line

HYDERABAD – Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading global technology and professional services company, today announced the appointment of Sailaja Josyula as the new Global Head of its Global Capability Center (GCC) Service Line. Based in Hyderabad, Sailaja will lead the definition and execution of Cognizant’s global GCC strategy, working closely with the leadership team to ensure it is future-ready and client-centric.

In this role, Sailaja will establish and lead a cross-functional team to help clients build and scale next-generation GCCs, ensuring seamless setup and delivery. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in deepening Cognizant’s expertise in this high-growth area and in delivering long-term value to clients through innovation, agility, and operational excellence.

“Sailaja truly understands our business, our clients, and our team, said Surya Gummadi, President, Americas, Cognizant. “With her extensive experience and proven track record, Sailaja's leadership will boost our ability to build and scale GCCs, delivering great value for our clients. Her return to Cognizant is a big milestone as we look to seize the GCC opportunity.”

Sailaja returns to Cognizant after a brief stint at EY. Between 2018 and 2024, she held multiple leadership positions at Cognizant, including, Center Head of Hyderabad and Global Head of BFSI Operations Delivery, where she contributed significantly to the growth and operational strength of the Hyderabad center and the Financial Services IOA business.

With nearly three decades of industry experience, Sailaja brings deep domain knowledge in financial services and a proven track record in transformation, execution, and program management. Prior to Cognizant, she held leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and HSBC, where she led large-scale offshore delivery, customer experience transformation, and global payment operations.

A chemical engineer by training and a certified Six Sigma Black Belt, Sailaja is a fellow of the International Women’s Leadership Forum and a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. She is widely recognized for her people-centric leadership and commitment to operational excellence.



