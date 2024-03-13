Coca-Cola delegation meets CM Revanth, discuss investment plans

Hyderabad: A delegation of Coca-Cola led by John Pablo Rodriguez, CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Official sources said that the HCCB, one of India's leading FMCG companies, has discussed investment proposals for Telangana state.



The delegation briefed Revanth Reddy about the company's total investment of more than ₹3,000 crore in the state, including the ongoing greenfield project in Siddipet district.



The delegation assured the CM of their commitment to invest in Telangana state. Revanth Reddy said the government would extend cooperation towards ensuring ease of doing business for the company.

Coca-Cola, through its fully-owned bottling company in India, HCCB, operates a big plant in Ameenpur. Back in 2020, the HCCB invested Rs.142 crore for the expansion of this facility. In line with their expansion strategy, a greenfield plant is currently underway in Siddipet district, as per the MoU signed between HCCB and the state government on April 7, 2022.



This new venture entails a committed investment of `1,000 crore. The HCCB has affirmed an additional investment of `647 crore for the installation of new production lines in the under-construction plant. The project is expected to be completed by December 2024.