Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund More Than Doubles AUM to ₹49,560 Crore in Three Years

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has witnessed remarkable growth, more than doubling its assets under management (AUM) from ₹21,000 crore to ₹49,560 crore in just three years. The expansion comes amid a broader diversification of its product portfolio, covering active and passive investing across equity, debt, hybrid, multi-asset, thematic, and sectoral funds, both in India and overseas.The fund house was formed following the merger of Baroda Asset Management India with Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India on March 14, 2022. Since then, it has not only strengthened its domestic presence but also attracted significant offshore investments.As of March 11, 2025, the AMC’s total AUM—including domestic and offshore funds—stood at ₹49,560 crore. A major highlight has been the sharp rise in offshore equity fund inflows, particularly from institutional and retail investors in Europe, South Korea, and Japan.“Despite recent trends of foreign institutional outflows from India, our offshore funds’ AUM has doubled from USD 220 million to USD 460 million over the past three years. Global investors, including pension funds and family offices, recognize India’s strong economic potential and are making long-term allocations,” said Jayesh Gandhi, Head - Offshore Advisory & AIF at Baroda BNP Paribas AMC.Looking ahead, the fund house anticipates strong inflows into debt funds, driven by easing inflation and growing expectations of interest rate cuts.“With the onset of rate cuts and regular liquidity easing measures, we expect domestic interest rates to trend lower in FY26. This presents an opportunity for investors to benefit from spread compression and bull steepening of the yield curve, which should encourage greater participation in fixed income funds,” said Prashant Pimple, CIO – Fixed Income, Baroda BNP Paribas AMC.The fund house remains optimistic about sustained growth in both domestic and international markets as it continues to expand its investment offerings.