Avantel Secures ₹137.12 Crore IMD Contract for Wind Profiler Radar Systems

Hyderabad: Avantel Limited, a provider of technology solutions for the defence and communication sectors, has received a contract valued at ₹137.12 crore (excluding taxes) from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, for the Supply, Warranty, and Comprehensive Operation and Annual Maintenance Contract (COAMC) of seven (7) Wind Profiler Radar Systems.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is the principal government agency responsible for meteorological observations, weather forecasting, and seismology in India. It plays a critical role in issuing real-time warnings for severe weather events such as cyclones, heavy rainfall, and heatwaves, supporting public safety as well as key sectors including agriculture, aviation, and shipping.

The contract forms part of IMD’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities through advanced technology infrastructure.

Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said, “We are proud to contribute to critical national infrastructure through our advanced communication and radar technology solutions. This engagement involves the supply, warranty, and COAMC of wind profiler Radar systems and associated server infrastructure, which will support enhanced atmospheric observations and strengthen weather forecasting capabilities in India. “

Avantel remains committed to supporting the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Through projects like these, the company continues to contribute to building indigenous capabilities and strengthening India’s self-reliance in communication and technology infrastructure.

Avantel Limited specializes in designing, developing, and maintaining communication products, radar systems, and network management software applications, primarily catering to the aerospace and defence sectors. The company’s expertise spans satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), and defence electronics.