Artha Bharat Eyes $3 bn AUM by 2030 With Middle East, Mauritius Expansion

Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP, the first Category III AIF foreign portfolio investor to shift its special situations fund from Mauritius to GIFT City, has unveiled an ambitious global expansion strategy as it eyes $3 billion in assets under management (AUM) by 2030.

Already among the largest fund managers operating out of GIFT City, Artha Bharat is now entering the Middle East with a presence in Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM). The firm, which recently opened a 1,200 sq. ft. Dubai office, is also planning a similar facility in ADGM to tap Indian diaspora wealth and growing sovereign fund interest.

“The Middle East has one of the largest concentrations of Indian diaspora and has long been one of the key magnets driving inward remittances into India. To tap into the growing potential of HNIs, family offices and sovereign wealth funds across GCC markets, we are in the process of setting up operations in ADGM,” said Sachin Sawrikar, Managing Partner, Artha Bharat Investment Managers.

The firm will float feeder funds for global investors, including:

Artha Global Opportunities Fund – India’s largest distressed debt vehicle, delivering 6X returns in 2 years of its 7-year life.

Artha Global Multiplier Fund – a long-short hedge fund targeting U.S. markets, with 13.4% absolute returns in less than 2.5 months.

Artha Bharat Absolute Return Fund – a USD-denominated arbitrage vehicle across equities, commodities and interest rate futures.

Artha Bharat is also setting up a Mauritius base to house feeder funds for U.S. investors and has signed a ₹7.5 crore deal to purchase a 7,500 sq. ft. office in Shilp Twin Towers, GIFT City, tripling its current space.

Sawrikar, who has spent nearly two decades in Oman with experience at Bank Muscat, said, “Providing competitive risk-adjusted returns to our discerning investor base, delivered with integrity, will help us make a mark on the global investment scene and achieve our $3 billion aspiration.”

By diversifying across geographies and tapping multiple liquidity pools, the firm expects its global expansion to be pivotal in scaling to the $3 billion AUM milestone by 2030.