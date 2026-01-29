Amrita Online Hosts Future Skills Conclave to Address Employability Gap

Marking this milestone, Amrita Online organized the Amrita Online Future Skills Conclave, a thought leadership platform aimed at addressing one of the most pressing challenges in higher education today—the growing gap between academic learning and industry expectations.

In a time when technology is transforming every industry, Chancellor AMMA’s message becomes even more relevant: "Keep striving to grow in your work. Change, disruption, and obstacles will come, but we must move forward without giving up.” Let this conclave carry her mantra into the future of work — ‘Onward! Onward! Onward!’

The conclave brought together industry leaders, academic experts, and education practitioners to discuss how rapid technological change, evolving job roles, and new workplace expectations are reshaping the skills required of young professionals. With employers increasingly seeking graduates who combine technical proficiency with human-centric capabilities such as adaptability, critical thinking, and communication, the discussions focused on preparing students for a future that is both digital and dynamic.

Dr. KrishnashreeAchuthan, Dean of PG Programs stated that “Amrita’s comprehensive curricula, diverse specializations, innovative delivery, and strong mentorship make it one of world's leading providers of online education. This conclave reaffirms our commitment to continuously aligning learning with the fast-evolving needs of a dynamic global industry.”

Speaking on the broader vision behind Amrita Online, the institution reiterated Chancellor Amma’s belief that quality education should not be constrained by geography. With experienced teachers often concentrated in a few locations and many remote regions facing limited faculty access and multi-grade classrooms, Amrita has leveraged technology-led platforms such as Amrita Online, A-VIEW, OLabs, and virtual laboratories to deliver high-quality learning at scale. These multilingual platforms have reached lakhs of learners and have been adopted beyond India, across more than 50 countries, including regions in Africa and South America.

The Registrar of the University, Dr. P. Ajith Kumar remarked, ‘‘The biggest challenge and responsibility for academia is no longer knowledge delivery; instead, it is just alone the continuous transformation of students to remain relevant and ready for the advancing future industry. Industry is vested with the obligation and commitment to remain continuously updated on emerging technologies across its domains. This synergy will make a significant contribution to the overall development of the nation.”

The conclave featured panel discussions, experience-sharing sessions, and interactive engagements that offered students direct insights into emerging skill demands across industries. In addition, closed-door deliberations by the Knowledge Committee of Amrita Online focused on curriculum enrichment and alignment with future workforce needs, underscoring the institution’s commitment to continuous academic innovation.

Education leaders at the conclave emphasised that employability in the coming decade will depend not just on degrees, but on clarity of skill focus, hands-on application of learning, and a commitment to lifelong upskilling. The event positioned Amrita Online not merely as a provider of online degrees, but as a facilitator of future-ready education that integrates academic rigour with real-world relevance.

As India’s digital education ecosystem continues to evolve, initiatives such as the Amrita Online Future Skills Conclave highlight the growing role of online universities in shaping a globally competitive, inclusive, and skilled workforce.