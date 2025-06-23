Amazon India Launches At-Home Health Diagnostics Service

Amazon India today announced the launch of Amazon Diagnostics, a new at-home diagnostics service that enables customers to book lab tests, schedule and track appointments, and access digital reports instantly from the Amazon app. With Amazon Diagnostics, customers in 6 cities across 450+ PIN codes, can easily book from over 800 diagnostic tests, get doorstep sample collection in under 60 minutes and digital reports in as less as 6 hours, for routine tests. Currently, the service will be available across Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Amazon Diagnostics is currently being offered in collaboration with Orange Health Labs, a leading accredited diagnostic provider.

Amazon Diagnostics addresses critical customer challenges where long wait times, inconsistent quality of service, and accessibility gaps often hinder preventive care. Amazon Diagnostics will enable customers to access diagnostics services quickly, reliably and without having to search or endure long wait times. The service sets itself apart through rapid doorstep sample collection, timely reports delivery, and stringent data privacy and quality standards. The platform also incorporates intelligent features like real-time slot visibility, map-based address validation, secure digital report access via the Amazon Health dashboard, and automated test preparation instructions—all built into a seamless booking journey.

Mr. JK Balasubramaniun - Director, Category – Medical, Amazon India. (Photo by arrangement)

With this launch, Amazon customers will now get access to a complete end-to-end healthcare services, spanning from tele-consultation, delivery of medicines, and accredited testing, all under ‘Amazon Medical’.

Speaking at the launch, Jayaramakrishnan Balasubramanian- Category Leader, Amazon Medical said, "Amazon Diagnostics represents a significant step forward in making healthcare more accessible, reliable and convenient for all our customers. By providing high-quality, doctor-verified lab testing seamlessly integrated into the Amazon app, we empowering our customers with world class diagnostic facilities from the comfort of their home. We are excited to bring Orange Health’s services to our customers. Our engagement with an accredited service provider like Orange Health guarantees diagnostic excellence, while Amazon’s operational expertise, ensures speed, reliability, and trust.”

Mr. Dhruv Gupta - Co founder, Orange Health Labs. (Photo by arrangements)

Echoing the sentiment, Dhruv Gupta, Cofounder, Orange Health Labs said, “We launched Orange Health in early 2021 to make diagnostics incredibly responsive and reliable for our customers. This focus has given us immense customer love and made us one of India’s top‑rated labs today. We’ve always admired Amazon’s innovation, customer obsession, and ability to transform lives at scale. Partnering with them affirms the trust Orange Health has earned in less than five years. Together with Amazon, we will keep raising the bar, delivering an even faster, reliable and insightful diagnostics experience for people across India.”