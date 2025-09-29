Amazon Fresh expands to more than 270 cities in India

Bengaluru: Amazon India today announced the expansion of Amazon Fresh to more than 270 cities across the country during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. The milestone reflects Amazon's commitment to making everyday products including fresh fruits and vegetables, groceries, household essentials, and regional favourites accessible to millions of customers across India. Newly added cities include Gorakhpur, Dehradun, Jalandhar, and Zirakpur in the North; Coimbatore, Nellore, Hassan, Kodagu, Warangal, Vizianagaram, Vellore, Tirupati, Kottayam, Kollam, and Hubli in the South; Jamshedpur, Asansol and Durgapur in the East; among others.

Amazon Fresh is Amazon.in's comprehensive grocery service that enables sellers to offer an extensive selection from farm-fresh fruits and vegetables to household essentials, with convenient two-hour delivery slots. Amazon Fresh sellers offer a comprehensive selection of over 40,000 products, a ten-fold increase from just 4,000 in 2023. This includes fresh fruits and vegetables, staples, dairy, packaged foods, frozen items, beauty, baby and personal care, pet supplies, and a growing portfolio of regional products. With 3,000+ regionally loved favorites from Rajdhani atta and Eastern masalas to GRB sweets and Sri Bhagyalaxmi staples - customers can shop for daily needs while savouring their preferred tastes, preferences and traditions.

"Amazon Fresh has grown 4.5X in reach and 10X in selection in just two years, transforming how families across India shop for groceries online," said Srikant Sree Ram, Director - Amazon Fresh India. "By expanding to over 270 cities, we are making household essentials and festive favourites available to more households than ever before. This has been possible because of expansion in Amazon Fresh seller’s network and presence across cities, combined with Amazon's advanced delivery capabilities, establishing one of India's largest omnichannel grocery network. This Amazon Great Indian Festival, our focus is on delivering freshness, savings, and convenience, enabling customers to have everything they need while spending more time celebrating with their loved ones.”

Vinod Nambiar, Managing Director of More Retail Limited (MRL), a seller on Amazon Fresh, said “We are delighted with the growth on Amazon Fresh. We have converted more than 370 of our More offline stores to also serve Amazon Fresh customers. This has enabled our business on Amazon Fresh to grow at 65% year-on-year in 2024 and it continues to grow significantly.

Amazon Fresh sellers have established a robust farm-to-doorstep network, partnering directly with more than 13,000 registered farmers across India. Every item delivered to the customers undergoes a rigorous four-step quality process: inspection at local collection points, grading & sorting, temperature-controlled storage, and final quality checks.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, customers can enjoy festive deals starting at just ₹1* and unlock additional savings with a maximum cashback* of ₹400 on their festive grocery shopping. They can also shop newly launched Diwali décor essentials, including lights, rangoli kits, and traditional sweets. Every weekend, Amazon Fresh Super Value Days offer extra savings on weekly grocery baskets and everyday household products.