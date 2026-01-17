Amazon Business Republic Day Sale: What to Expect

Amazon Business has announced a wide range of discounts for Indian businesses during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, offering savings across technology, office essentials, industrial supplies and everyday business needs.

The company said business and corporate customers can access deals of up to 80 percent across categories such as laptops, monitors, office chairs, packaging materials, industrial equipment and security products. Additional savings include up to 6 percent discount on bulk purchases and cashback of up to Rs 9,999 on prepaid orders.

According to Amazon Business, the sale is aimed at helping organisations of all sizes reduce procurement costs while maintaining access to a wide product selection. Discounts are available across office chairs, packaging supplies, industrial tools, speakers, monitors, laptops, tablets, IT equipment and security cameras, with additional percentage benefits on purchases of multiple units.

Technology products form a key part of the sale, with laptops, desktops and tablets available at discounts of up to 50 percent, along with extra savings on bulk orders. Speakers and audio equipment are offered at up to 70 percent off, while industrial and scientific supplies such as barcode printers and power tools are also available at similar discounts.

Office infrastructure and workplace essentials are another focus area, with office chairs available at up to 80 percent off and added benefits for higher quantities. Business customers can also access deals on appliances such as water dispensers, air purifiers, attendance systems and security locks, catering to day-to-day operational needs.

The sale also includes products across home and kitchen categories, auto accessories, luggage and travel gear, aimed at businesses managing staff amenities, mobility and logistics requirements.

Amazon Business stated that its platform continues to support enterprises by combining competitive pricing, GST-enabled purchasing, bulk buying options and access to a broad seller base. The company added that new business customers can register at no additional cost and are now able to sign up using Udyam and FSSAI licences in addition to GST and PAN credentials.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is positioned as part of Amazon Business’s broader effort to simplify procurement and improve cost efficiency for Indian businesses across sectors.