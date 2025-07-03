Alwala Devender Reddy Became New President of Hyderabad Management Association

The Management Committee also appointed Sharath Chandra Maroju as Vice President and Vasudevan as Secretary.

The Newly Elected Managing Committee Members include:

• Sharath Chandra Maroju – Founder & CEO of Syndic

• Vasudevan – National Head, Equitas Bank

• Chetana Jain – Founder & CEO of Dhrumataru Consultant

• V Sreenivasa Rao – Founder of Stealth Startup

• Sankara Venkata Krishna Prasad – Founder & CEO of Cito Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Speaking on the occasion, *Mr. Alwala Devendra Reddy, President* said “Our focus will be on strengthening management practices across industries, while also building the capacity of students—preparing them either for entrepreneurship or corporate careers”.

The new leadership aims to roll out several initiatives in the coming months that will emphasize skill development, innovation, and strategic networking to be empower emerging professionals and future leaders.