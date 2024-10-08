Airtel India and Nokia Launch Green 5G Initiative

New Delhi: In a move to cut carbon emissions and promote green energy in mobile networks, telecom major Bharti Airtel and Finnish telecom and IT company Nokia on Tuesday announced their collaboration to launch the 'Green 5G' initiative across all its networks. The partnership will focus on ‘zero-traffic, zero-watt operation’, reducing the radio network's power consumption during periods of no traffic, thereby conserving power and optimising energy management.



“The comprehensive solution is expected to enhance energy efficiency during peak and off-peak hours and is projected to reduce Airtel’s carbon emissions by an estimated 143,413 metric tons of CO2 annually. However, the project will focus on enhancing energy efficiency across Airtel’s extensive 4G/5G radio access network (RAN) by leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning…” a joint statement said.



As part of its sustainability effort, Airtel has so far deployed solar-powered systems in around 25,000 sites up to now and substantially increased the renewable energy usage at its data centres, sourced 220,541 MWh through green power wheeling agreements and captive solar rooftop plants in FY24.

“Nokia has committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2040. Our innovative technologies will not only enhance the overall performance of communications networks but also significantly help reduce their energy consumption, contributing to the energy efficiency targets of our customers,” Tarun Chhabra, head of mobile networks at Nokia, India, said.



As per the statement, Airtel and Nokia have also trailled advanced digital design tools to optimise cell configurations for lower transmitted power and this positively impacts the CO2 footprint and energy bills without compromising the network performance or user experience. “The partnership will enable a significant reduction in carbon footprint and further Airtel’s environmental objectives,” said Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon.