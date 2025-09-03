How Immersive Displays Help Customers Visualize Their Spaces

In an exclusive interview with DC, Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director of Aparna Enterprises Ltd, shares insights on the idea behind creating Unispace Megastore, a large experiential destination for home solutions in Hyderabad. He talks about how it changes the way people engage with design and construction materials, the role of technology in decision-making, and the importance of sustainable choices.

Excerpts

What inspired the idea of creating such a large experiential destination for home design and building solutions?

We created this experiential mega store as a one-stop solution for customers. Usually, when someone is building or designing a home, they have to visit different places — one showroom for tiles, another for sanitaryware, another for windows, and so on. At Unispace megastore, we have brought everything under one roof so that customers can experience the entire range of products, both interior and exterior. From a 2BHK apartment to a high-end villa, we have solutions that cater to every type of home. Even in terms of pricing, we cover a wide spectrum — from middle-class budgets to premium luxury — so customers can find exactly what they need in one destination.

How does this store change the way customers typically shop for home and construction products?

We are creating an experience here. We have interior designers and architects present in the showroom to guide customers. Today, most households are working couples with very little time, so when they come here, our team can help them by creating a 3D design of their home. They can actually see how the kitchen will look, which color scheme suits best, or which tiles go well with their bathroom — everything is shown in 3D before they make a choice. What makes it even more convenient is that they can purchase the same products directly from us, and we ensure the stock is available. Since we are manufacturers, not just traders, customers also get the assurance of quality and a guarantee on our products. In fact, nine of the brands displayed here are manufactured by us. And if there’s ever any issue, they can rely on Aparna for after-sales service as well.

Can you tell us more about the immersive features — like mock-ups and tech-enabled displays — and how they enhance decision-making?

When it comes to mock-ups, we have created complete combinations for customers to see. For example, in a bathroom setup, you can view how a highlighter, a mosaic, a smaller tile, and a larger tile all come together — designed tastefully by our interior designers and architects. Similarly, for kitchens, you can see which colors work best with the internal paint of an apartment or villa. All the options are displayed here, so when customers walk in, they can visualize exactly how the final space will look. This makes it much easier for them to select what matches their taste and procure the products immediately.

Why was Miyapur chosen as the location, and how do you see it shaping customer access and engagement?

If you look at areas like Kukatpally, Nizampet, Chandanagar, and Miyapur, they are some of the biggest residential hubs. In fact, Kukatpally is known as Asia’s largest colony, as many real estate players point out. Families here are moving into 2, 2.5, 3, or even 3.5-bedroom apartments, and there are also several 4-bedroom villas coming up. All their requirements — whether for apartments or villas — can be met here. Miyapur itself is densely populated and very well connected. The metro is right here, so customers from across the city can easily reach the showroom, explore, and truly experience everything we offer.

With the growing demand of sustainable and future ready solutions, what role does this store play in promoting those choices?

Most of the products we offer are green products. For instance, if you want to save energy at home, we provide DG glass and energy-efficient windows. Most of our products, including tiles, are certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). This ensures that what we manufacture is already recognized as environmentally friendly and energy efficient. As discussions around energy efficiency and net-zero goals continue to grow, showrooms like ours will not only provide these solutions but also help people gain knowledge about future readiness and ways to reduce energy costs in their homes.

How do you see this destination influencing both retail customers and professionals such as architects, designers, and builders?

At present, Aparna Enterprises and Unispace focus on our manufacturing facilities, through which we directly supply materials to builders across India. Most of the Grade 1 and Grade 2 builders source their requirements from us. However, this outlet has been created specifically with interior designers, architects, and end customers in mind. It serves as a one-stop solution where they can find all the products they need under one roof.