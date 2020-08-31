160th Day Of Lockdown

Adani Group seals deal to take control of GVK's Mumbai airport

PTI
Published Aug 31, 2020, 11:24 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2020, 11:34 am IST
Adani Airport Holdings has "entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers," Adani Enterprise said
Adani Group to pick 74 pc stake in Mumbai airport. (PTI Photo)
 Adani Group to pick 74 pc stake in Mumbai airport. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group on Monday said it will acquire GVK's stake in Mumbai airport to become the country's biggest private airport operator, with a cumulative shareholding to 74 per cent.

According to a regulatory filing, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the flagship holding company of Adani Group for its airport business, "has entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers Ltd (ADL) in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which will be converted into equity stake.

 

This conversion would lead to Adani Group getting all of 50.5 per cent stake of GVK Group.

The group will also acquire another 23.5 per cent of minority partners, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and Bidvest Group.

"The GVK Group and AAHL have agreed that AAHL will offer a stand-still to GVK, in addition, to release the guarantee given by GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd with respect to the debt acquired by it," the company said in the filing.

Adani Group said it will also "take steps to complete the acquisition of a 23.5 per cent equity stake from ACSA and Bidvest in MIAL for which it has obtained Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval."

 

"Upon the acquisition of the debt of GVK ADL, Adani Group will take steps to obtain necessary customary and regulatory approvals, as may be required, to acquire controlling interest in MIAL," it said.

In a separate filing, GVK said it has "agreed to cooperate with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL)" under which the Adani Group firm will acquire debt from various lenders including a Goldman Sachs led consortium and HDFC.

This debt will be converted to equity at mutually agreed terms, it said.

The two firms did not give details of the financial terms.

 

Adani said it will infuse funds into MIAL as well as help achieve financial closure of Navi Mumbai International Airport so as to commence its construction. MIAL holds 74 per cent interest in the airport.

GVK Reddy, founder and Chairman, GVK said, "The aviation industry has been severely impacted by COVID-19, setting it back by many years and has impacted the financials of Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

It was therefore important, that we bring in a financially strong investor in the shortest possible time to improve the financial position of MIAL, as well as to help achieve financial closure of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, which is a project of national importance."

 

"When the transaction is consummated, which is subject to customary approvals, we would be reducing a significant portion of liabilities to our lenders, which is of utmost importance to the group," he said.

Adani Group had in March 2019 agreed to acquire 13.5 per cent stake of South African company, Bidvest for Rs 1,248 crore. However, GVK Group blocked the deal claiming the right of first refusal.

GVK, however, could not bring money to the table to buy Bid Services Division Mauritius' (Bidvest) stake and the matter went to court.

 

In October, debt-laden GVK Group entered into an agreement to sell 79 per cent of its stake in GVK Airport Holdings for Rs 7,614 crore to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Canada's Public Sector Pension (PSP) Investments, and state-owned National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

...
