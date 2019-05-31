Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Other News 31 May 2019 Unemployment rate at ...
Business, In Other News

Unemployment rate at 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, confirms govt data

PTI
Published May 31, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females.
The data released by the labour ministry on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless.
 The data released by the labour ministry on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless.

New Delhi: Confirming unemployment rate projected in a pre-election leaked report, the government Friday said joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

The data released by the government on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless, while the percentage for the rural was 5.3 per cent.

 

The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females. 

...
Tags: unemployment, jobs, labour, labour ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


