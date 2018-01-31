search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh pin hopes on Budget to receive sops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jan 31, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 2:53 am IST
If the speculations about the early elections come true, this will be the last full budget of the NDA government.
Both state governments have high hopes of at least some of their long-pending issues being addressed by the Central government in this annual exercise. 
 Both state governments have high hopes of at least some of their long-pending issues being addressed by the Central government in this annual exercise. 

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are eagerly awaiting the Union Budget to be presented by the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament on February 1. Both state governments have high hopes of at least some of their long-pending issues being addressed by the Central government in this annual exercise. 

If the speculations about the early elections come true, this will be the last full budget of the National Democratic Alliance government. Next year the NDA will present only a Vote on Account for 2019-20. 

 

If the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to make gains or retain its position, it will have to concentrate on the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Both governments feel that the BJP will have to rely on the ruling parties, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Telugu Desam, to retain power at the Centre and so they are hoping the it will resolve some of their pending issues.

In the last three-and-a-half years, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various Central ministers several times and requested financial aid and resolution of pending issues. The Central government has resolved some issues but many still remain, most crucially for both states, the implementation of the financial package. 

A financial package for AP has been announced in lieu of special status. The TS government wants special status for TS and a special financial package. 

a

The TS government also wants the Centre to declare Kaleswaram as a national project, and provide financial assistance to Mission Bhagiradha and Mission Kakatiya. It also wants SC categorisation and reservations for minorities. 

The main demands of the AP government are more funding for the Polavaram project, sanctioning of national institutions and liberal fund allocation to institutes already sanctioned by the Centre. About 20 important issues relating to power, coal, gas, environment etc are pending with the Centre. 

Many assurances given by the Centre in the AP Reorganisation Act have not been fulfilled. Both state governments also expect a decision on delimitation of assembly constituencies during this parliamentary session.

Tags: kaleshwaram project, polavaram project
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Smart food mission, sale of land in Budget focus
Budget may do little to change equities in long-term


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plogging: New Swedish fitness trend is good for you and the environment

Plogging is the new Swedish fitness trend is good for you and the environment. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Say ‘no’ to Facebook’s kids app: experts

The social media giant has said it fills “a need for a messaging app that lets kids connect with people they love but also has the level of control parents want.”
 

No hard feelings: Kangana Ranaut’s views on ex-foe Karan Johar will surprise you

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in 'Ungli.'
 

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India ODIs: Live streaming, schedule, match timings, squads and more

After concluding the Test series against South Africa on a high, Virat Kohli-led India will shift their focus to ODIs, starting with the first game on Thursday.(Photo: AP)
 

Angry villagers thrash dog thief allegedly caught poisoning canine

Villagers shamed her by placing the dead dog on her shoulders (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telcos set to invest Rs 74,000 crore

Sundararajan said Airtel, which has already invested Rs 16,000 crore, promised another Rs 24,000 crore. Jio promised to invest Rs 50,000 crore in FY19.

Pace of credit may force banks to hike deposit rates

Therefore, the agency anticipates an imminent increase in competition for deposit mobilisation and an upward movement in deposit rates.

GST, note ban to push tax revenue higher: Economic Survey

However, it said that as income growth over time pushes many of the new tax filers over the threshold, the revenue dividends should increase robustly.

In tax season, a la carte of Section 80C

It’s tax-saving season. Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act allows you to save up to Rs 1.5 lakh as tax deductions.

Forex revenue from tourism touches USD 27.7 bn in 2017: Economic Survey

As per the provisional data of Ministry of Tourism, foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) stood at 10.2 million during 2017, a growth of 15.6 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham