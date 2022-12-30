  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Other News 30 Dec 2022 Govt hikes interest ...
Business, In Other News

Govt hikes interest rates on NSC, post office deposits; no change in PPF rate

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 30, 2022, 10:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2022, 12:55 am IST
National Savings Certificate (NSC) will yield a 7 per cent interest rate from January 1, compared to 6.8 per cent at present.— Representational image/DC
 National Savings Certificate (NSC) will yield a 7 per cent interest rate from January 1, compared to 6.8 per cent at present.— Representational image/DC

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday hiked the interest rates on small deposits -- including post office term deposits, NSC and senior citizen savings scheme -- by up to 1.1 percentage points from January 1, in line with firming interest rates in the economy.

However, the interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF) and the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi has not been changed.

National Savings Certificate (NSC) will yield a 7 per cent interest rate from January 1, compared to 6.8 per cent at present. Similarly, the senior citizen savings scheme will give 8 per cent interest against 7.6 per cent currently.

Interest rates on Post office term deposit schemes of duration 1 to 5 years will rise by up to 1.1 percentage points.

The monthly income scheme too will yield 7.1 per cent interest, up from 6.7 per cent.

...
Tags: national savings certificate, ppf, interest rate


Related Stories

Small savings rates raised by 10-30 bps; PPF, NSC excluded
PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme remain attractive, interest rates kept unchanged

Latest From Business

Multi-purpose vehicle Innova Hycross is priced at Rs 18.30 lakh for the base petrol variant and going all the way up to Rs 28.97 lakh at the pan India showroom, for the top-end strong hybrid variant.

Toyota Innova Hycross launched at Rs 18.30 lakh

The iPhone 14, which is usually priced at Rs. 79,900, is being offered at a deal price of Rs. 74,900 plus instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. (Image credit: apple.com)

Vijay Sales offers Apple products at best price

Former Managing Director and CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.(ANI file photo)

ICICI loan fraud case: Court extends CBI custody of Kochhars, Venugopal Dhoot

(L-R) Co-founder, Marut Drones - Sai Kumar Chinthala, Founder, Prem Kumar Vislawath and Co-founder Suraj Peddi. (Photo By Arrangement)

DGCA accords Marut Drones with Type Certification and RPTO Approval



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rupee falls 26 paise to close at 80 against dollar

The rupee finally settled at 80.00, down 26 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)

Amazon to set up facility in Vishakhapatnam

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) announced via its Twitter account that Amazon would establish a facility in the park with an initial expenditure of Rs 55.65 lakh and create about 120 job opportunities. In the next three years, software export is expected to touch around Rs 184 crore. (Photo: AFP)

Wheat flour exports to be restricted

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

Mumbai airport handles record 1,30,374 passengers in 24 hours, highest since COVID

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one of the world's busiest single runway airports, handled the highest passenger movement of 1,30,374 on September 17, 2022, the highest since the pandemic. (PTI file image)

GST Council may take call on online game tax

In the Union Budget 2022-2023, Sitharaman had announced the impositionof a 30 per cent tax on income from crypto currency. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->