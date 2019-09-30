Business Other News 30 Sep 2019 IAS Kshatrapati Shiv ...
IAS Kshatrapati Shivaji front runner for RBI deputy governor post: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 30, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Since December 2016, Kshatrapati Shivaji is working with the Asian Development Bank as an executive director.
Shivaji is likely to replace Viral Acharya, who citing unavoidable personal circumstances, resigned as deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India in June.
 Shivaji is likely to replace Viral Acharya, who citing unavoidable personal circumstances, resigned as deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India in June.

Mumbai: An Indian Administrative Services officer Kshatrapati Shivaji, is a front runner for deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, according to a news report by CNBC-TV18.

Since December 2016, Kshatrapati Shivaji is working with the Asian Development Bank as an executive director. Previously he worked as CEO of Sidbi and principal secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

 

Shivaji is likely to replace Viral Acharya, who citing unavoidable personal circumstances, resigned as deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India in June.

"I have decided to leave six months early due to unavoidable personal reasons. So much to finish in the last month! I am sticking to my school teacher's advice: when your work speaks for itself, don't interrupt!" Acharya told CNBC-TV18.

Due to unavoidable personal circumstances, Viral Acharya is unable to continue as deputy governor beyond July 23, RBI had said in a statement at that time.

...
